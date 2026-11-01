IEC Deploys 127,000 Officials for Special Voting as 2.6 Million Approved

The IEC has approved 2,655,067 special vote applications and deployed 127,000 officials ahead of special voting on November 2 and 3, with the general local government elections set for November 4.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) has deployed 127,000 electoral officials across the country as more than 2.6 million approved voters prepare to cast their ballots during two days of special voting ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo, briefing the media on Sunday, said the commission was ready to administer special voting on Monday, November 2, and Tuesday, November 3, before millions of South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday. A total of 2,655,067 voters have been approved for special voting, including those who cannot reach voting stations because of physical infirmity or disability and registered voters who will be unable to vote in their wards on election day.

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This indicates a 131 percent increase compared to the 2021 municipal elections. Of these, 678,525 voters have been approved for home visits, while 1,976,542 will cast their ballots at their registered voting stations. Gauteng has the highest number of approved special voters, at 480,721, followed by the Eastern Cape with 401,971 and KwaZulu-Natal with 348,971. Mamabolo urged voters approved for home visits to remain at the addresses provided in their applications until electoral officials arrive.

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Voter Guidelines for Special Ballots

"The Commission appeals to all approved home visit voters to remain at their addresses during the two days, until the Electoral Commission staff has assisted them to vote," Mamabolo said. He warned that officials would not return to addresses where voters were unavailable during their first visit, given the number of households they must reach within two days.

"Given a sheer high number of home visitations to be made within the two days, often covering vast areas, the officials will not return to the same address if they do not find the voters when they arrive at property first time," he said. However, Mamabolo assured voters who missed their scheduled home visits that they would still be able to vote at their registered voting stations on November 4.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of approved home visits, at 143,714. Mamabolo confirmed that 1,976,542 voters had been approved to cast special votes at voting stations, with Gauteng accounting for the largest number at 391,589. Voting stations will operate between 8am and 5pm on Monday and Tuesday for approved special voters. Voters must report to the stations where they are registered and present a valid South African identity document.

The IEC has also deployed electoral officials to conduct home visits, with teams potentially accompanied by political party agents and accredited observers. With millions preparing to vote, Mamabolo called on political parties, observers and communities to respect electoral procedures.

Security Measures for Local Elections

"Therefore, the Commission calls on all stakeholders to respect the integrity of the process and refrain from any conduct that could intimidate voters or electoral officials, obstruct voting or interfere with approved home visit routes, and with election materials," he said. The IEC is working with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) to ensure the safety of voters, officials and election materials.

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Mamabolo said the commission had also noted that NATJOINTS was scheduled to brief the country on election security readiness at 7pm on Sunday. Mamabolo assured voters that strict measures were in place to protect the secrecy and integrity of ballots cast during special voting.

"Special votes are not counted on 2 and 3 November. They remain secured and are reconciled with the special-vote records before being opened and counted together with the ballots cast on Election Day, 4 November 2026," he said. The commission also warned that rainfall could affect parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape during special voting, while hot conditions were expected in several other provinces.

Importance of Municipal Governance

The outcome of the local government elections will directly influence how communities receive essential services such as water, electricity, sanitation and refuse removal. Voters will also elect councillors responsible for representing their wards and holding municipal leadership accountable. The elections come at a time when service delivery, municipal governance and financial accountability remain key issues for many communities in South Africa. The results are expected to shape local development priorities, municipal budgets and the management of public resources.

General election day is set for Wednesday 4 November, when millions of registered voters will have an opportunity to influence the future of their communities.