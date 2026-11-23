New research from the Africa Health Research Institute reveals HIV incidence in KwaZulu-Natal has stalled. Lifetime risk for young women remains critically high at 50%, signaling an urgent need for new prevention strategies.

A rigorous, long-term study conducted by the Africa Health Research Institute (Ahri) in the uMkhanyakude district of KwaZulu-Natal is delivering a sobering warning about the trajectory of the HIV epidemic in South Africa. The findings indicate that progress towards controlling the virus is faltering, with new infection rates stagnating after decades of significant decline. This data serves as a critical reality check, contrasting sharply with the perceived success of national treatment rollouts.

20-Year Door-to-Door Study Findings

The Africa Health Research Institute (Ahri) has been conducting an intensive, community-wide surveillance program for two decades, testing close to 30,000 individuals annually. Unlike models that rely on clinic data or periodic national surveys, this study tracks an entire population, providing an unbiased reflection of real-life transmission dynamics. The research analyzes four key indicators: incidence, the ratio of incidence to prevalence, lifetime infection risk, and viral load levels among treated individuals.

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Frank Tanser, the senior author on the paper, emphasizes that this longitudinal approach puts a very sensitive finger on the pulse of the epidemic. By avoiding the biases inherent in studying only those who visit healthcare facilities, the data reveals a much more complex picture of viral transmission than projected models suggest. The results highlight a critical turning point in the public health response.

Stagnant Progress and Rising Risks

While South Africa has achieved monumental success in scaling up antiretroviral therapy, with just under 6.2 million of the estimated 7.9 million people with HIV now on treatment, the rate of new infections has plateaued. Fifteen years ago, approximately four new infections were recorded for every 100 women each year, compared to two for every 100 men. Although these rates dropped markedly by 2019, with incidence among men falling to half of its previous level and two-thirds for women, the decline has now stalled.

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Helen Rees, executive director at Wits RHI, stated that the epidemic is faltering in KwaZulu-Natal, a situation that demands immediate attention. The data suggests that the massive expansion of the public health treatment program may have created a false sense of security, masking the persistent transmission of the virus within the community. The rates are not increasing, but they are not dropping either, meaning the major gains achieved in previous years have halted.

Lifetime Risk Remains Critical for Women

The study projects a stark disparity in lifetime risk between genders, particularly for young women. In 2004, a 15-year-old girl in this community faced a 75 in 100 chance of living with HIV by age 55, assuming constant infection rates and full survival. Two decades later, the projected chance remains alarmingly high at 50 out of 100. This figure is worse than the future outlook for boys was ten years ago.

Nationally, one in nine young people are likely to have had sex by age 15. For girls, early sexual debut significantly increases HIV risk due to both biological and social factors. Developing tissues in the cervix and vagina are more susceptible to the virus, but unequal gender dynamics also play a major role. Girls often lack the power to negotiate safe sex, particularly in relationships with older men who are frequently at least five years their senior and may have multiple partners.

Call for New Prevention Strategies

Experts are urging a shift in strategy to regain momentum in the fight against HIV. Mitchell Warren, head of the international HIV advocacy organization Avac, described the findings as an action agenda. He called for the rapid and smart scaling up of new prevention medicines, such as lenacapavir, a long-acting injection administered every six months.

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Prevention efforts are already expanding, with the health department reporting that around 2.43 million HIV-negative people had used PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) in the public health sector by the end of September. However, stakeholders agree that staying still is not enough. The combination of high lifetime risk for women and stalled incidence rates requires immediate, targeted intervention to prevent the epidemic from becoming entrenched once again.