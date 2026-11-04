South Africans vote in municipal elections seen as test for ANC

Voters across South Africa cast ballots on Wednesday in local government elections that could reshape political alliances ahead of the 2029 national vote. The IEC urged voters to understand the two or three ballot papers they receive depending on their municipality.

South Africans headed to the polls on Wednesday to elect municipal councillors across the country in a major test for the governing ANC after it lost its national majority in 2024.

The election could reshape local political alliances and influence the country's political direction ahead of the 2029 national elections. Water shortages, electricity failures, crime, unemployment and poor municipal services are central election issues. Residents in Bophelong near Vanderbijlpark cast their votes, with some saying poor service delivery and youth unemployment were among the key issues that motivated them to participate. Many Bophelong residents cast their votes early on Wednesday morning.

Also read IEC assures South Africans of credible elections amid attempts to ‘impugn’ the polls

An IEC official was seen with ballot papers in Bophelong. Voters also queued at Hyde Park high school, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to cast his vote. Former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki will also be casting their votes at Killarney Country Club, where voters waited in line. Action SA leader Herman Mashaba arrived at the Sandton fire station in Johannesburg to vote.

Advertisement

Voter Turnout at Polling Stations

Voters turned out in large numbers at the Sandton fire station in Johannesburg to cast their ballots. IEC officials and voters were present at the station as many turned out early on Wednesday morning to vote. Voters queued at the Harvest Church in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, where MKP mayoral candidate Mxolisi Phakathi is expected to vote. Early morning voting took place at the Harvest Church.

Voters also stood in lines at Rabie Ridge near Midrand to vote. Ethekwini mayor Cyril Xaba arrived at Cowies Hill Community Hall to cast his vote. Durban CBD resident Pearl Mbatha, 34, waited in a snaking queue outside the Durban music centre since 6am. She came armed with a camping chair and is determined her vote will make a change in a city that she says is plagued with service delivery issues.

Several hundred people stood in a queue outside the Durban Music Centre in the CBD, which has been plagued by violence and looting in recent weeks. The MK party's music added to the voting vibe. Unlike national and provincial elections, local government elections require voters to make two or three separate choices, depending on the municipality where they are registered.

IEC Explains Ballot Papers

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is urging voters to understand what each ballot paper represents before casting their votes. IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo explains that voters in local municipalities will receive three ballot papers, each serving a different purpose. The white ballot paper is used to elect a ward councillor. Voters choose a candidate to represent their ward on the municipal council.

Advertisement

The candidate may represent a political party or stand as an independent. The green ballot paper is the local proportional representation ballot. It allows voters to choose the political party they want represented in their local council. The yellow ballot paper is the district PR ballot.

Through this ballot, voters choose 40 percent of the political parties representing them on the district council. Mamabolo says the number of ballot papers voters receive depends on the type of municipality in which they are registered. The IEC logo was visible at the Sandton fire station in Johannesburg as voting activity continued through the morning.