South Africa Hawks Appointment Dispute: Paul O'Sullivan Legal Challenge Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Paul O'Sullivan threatens legal action against Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's appointment as Hawks head. Experts say personal grievances fuel the dispute over the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation leadership.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia initiated the formal appointment process for the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation on Thursday. This administrative step has triggered a significant legal challenge from Paul O'Sullivan, who acts on behalf of his organization Forensics for Justice. He has warned that he will pursue legal action unless the government suspends the process or opens it to public scrutiny.

Legal Challenge To Hawks Appointment

O'Sullivan argues that Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi does not meet the requirements of Section 17CA(1)(b) of the South African Police Service Act. This section stipulates that the national head of the Hawks must be a fit and proper person. His objection relies on allegations of serious criminal conduct that he submitted to Parliament's ad hoc committee and the Madlanga Commission. These allegations have not yet been established as fact in any court of law.

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When approached for comment regarding the impending legal battle, Mkhwanazi stated that he would not comment on the matter. The situation highlights a deepening rift between the two men, with the legal threat serving as a direct challenge to the minister's decision to proceed with the appointment. The outcome of this dispute could have lasting implications for the leadership of the unit known as the Hawks.

Personal Grievances And Professional Conflict

Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu believes that O'Sullivan's opposition to the appointment may stem less from genuine public interest concerns. He suggests the resistance is more closely tied to personal grievances and fears about losing access to sensitive investigations. Ndlovu noted that the dispute is likely linked to resentment over Mkhwanazi's public allegations. These claims suggested that O'Sullivan had connections to foreign intelligence agencies, which may have damaged his professional standing in the eyes of many.

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The tensions between the two figures became public knowledge in July 2025. During a high-profile media briefing, Mkhwanazi accused O'Sullivan of being a foreign spy. He made these assertions while wearing Special Task Force combat fatigues and accompanied by armed tactical officers. The briefing was designed to outline allegations of criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa's security structures.

Among his many claims, Mkhwanazi alleged that O'Sullivan was operating as a foreign intelligence operative. He suggested this activity was being conducted under the guise of an anti-corruption activist. O'Sullivan subsequently rejected these accusations during his testimony before Parliament's ad hoc committee on February 10. He was questioned about alleged political interference and corruption during these proceedings.

During his testimony, O'Sullivan stated that he had not been involved in any intelligence activity since living in the country. However, he did acknowledge having previously worked in counterterrorism and counterintelligence for the British Army. This admission has been cited by critics as evidence supporting the broader allegations made against him by Mkhwanazi and his allies.

Defamation Claims And Counterclaims

The conflict has escalated into the courtroom with multiple defamation suits exchanged between the parties. Mkhwanazi initially instituted a five million rand defamation claim against O'Sullivan in the South Gauteng High Court. This claim was based on separate remarks in which O'Sullivan allegedly accused Mkhwanazi of corruption and links to organized crime. The legal battle has since expanded significantly in scope and financial stakes.

In October 2025, O'Sullivan filed a counterclaim seeking ten million rand in damages. He argued that Mkhwanazi's allegations about his purported foreign intelligence connections were defamatory. These claims had been made during parliamentary testimony and at the Madlanga Commission. O'Sullivan contends that the repeated nature of these allegations has caused substantial reputational harm to his career and public image.

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Chad Thomas, chief executive of IRS Forensic Investigations, believes that O'Sullivan is using Forensics for Justice to advance his own agenda. Thomas suggests that the organization is being leveraged to influence matters involving state institutions. He questioned the legitimacy of Forensics for Justice positioning itself as a civil society organization comparable to genuine non-governmental organizations.

Background Of Political Interference Allegations

O'Sullivan himself has faced intense questioning before Parliament's ad hoc committee. The hearings examined whether he had improperly influenced law enforcement agencies to pursue personal vendettas. They also explored whether he had legitimately assisted the state in tackling systemic corruption. The committee investigated allegations of unlawful interference in state institutions and political manipulation.

Specific attention was paid to O'Sullivan's alleged involvement in the downfall of former police commissioners Jackie Selebi and Khomotso Phahlane. Phahlane, who also appeared before the committee, described himself as the target of a coordinated political attack. He alleged that this smear campaign was driven by O'Sullivan and former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride.

Phahlane claimed he was targeted because he refused to hand over control of the South African Police Service to private interests aligned with O'Sullivan. Chad Thomas further suggested that O'Sullivan's conduct over the years points to a pattern of behavior that he described as that of an agent provocateur. Thomas noted that O'Sullivan came out against Mkhwanazi and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola after the July 2025 presser.

The appointment of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi remains a contentious issue within the South African security sector. The legal challenge filed by Paul O'Sullivan adds a layer of complexity to the process initiated by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia. As the dispute unfolds, it raises questions about the fitness of candidates for high-level law enforcement positions. The outcome will likely influence public trust in the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.