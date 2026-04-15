South Africa Grapples with Persistent Water Crisis Despite Rising Access Figures

While South Africa has seen a significant rise in water access, millions still face unreliable and unsafe supplies. The government is implementing multi-pronged strategies, including financial injections and private sector partnerships, but a substantial funding gap remains. Accountability measures are being introduced for metropolitan municipalities, and rural communities are being supported through dedicated programs.

Despite significant advancements in water access , with figures climbing from 55% in 1994 to an estimated 90% by 2026, millions of South Africans continue to grapple with the persistent challenges of unreliable and unsafe water supplies.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has acknowledged this critical disparity, recognizing a notable decline in the reliability and quality of municipal water, leading to inconsistent or unsafe water even in households with existing infrastructure. In response, the department has initiated immediate stabilization measures, with a particular focus on rural and historically underserved communities.

The primary government mechanism for addressing this issue involves substantial financial allocations. Over R60 billion is disbursed annually to Water Services Authorities (WSAs) through a combination of water and sanitation grants, equitable share allocations for free basic water to indigent households, and infrastructure grants managed by both DWS and the Department of Cooperative Governance. These grants include the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG), the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), and the Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG) for metropolitan municipalities.

Over the last five years, approximately R30 billion has been channeled to these municipalities for infrastructure restoration and improved reliability. However, the magnitude of the problem far outstrips current funding. The national infrastructure backlog is estimated at R400 billion, starkly contrasting with the R12.3 billion allocated for RBIG and WSIG in the 2025-26 financial year.

To mitigate the impact of underperforming municipalities, DWS is increasingly employing indirect grant mechanisms, empowering water boards to implement projects in these areas. Recognizing the shortfall in public funding, the department is actively engaging the private sector. A Water Partnerships Office, a collaborative effort by DWS, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), and the South African Local Government Association (Salga), has been established to assist WSAs in developing bankable project proposals capable of attracting private investment.

The private sector has indicated a willingness to invest, contingent on the development of such viable projects. A key initiative under this model is the proposed Vaal Corporation Water Utility, a joint venture between Rand Water and Emfuleni Local Municipality, slated for establishment by July 2026, pending ministerial approval.

Further accountability is being enforced for metropolitan municipalities through the National Treasury's R54 billion performance-based incentive grant, the Trading Services Grant, effective from the 2025/26 municipal financial year. Access to this funding is contingent upon metros implementing water and sanitation turnaround plans and demonstrating tangible progress. Qualifying metros must ring-fence revenue from water sales, establish a single point of accountability for water services providers, and reduce non-revenue water losses.

They are also required to show improvements across a spectrum of indicators related to water and sanitation services. Complementing these financial measures, the Water Services Amendment Bill has been introduced in Parliament, aiming to address the systemic issues plaguing municipal water supply.

For communities entirely without municipal infrastructure, a dedicated rural water supply program is underway, focusing on boreholes, protected springs, and household rainwater harvesting. This initiative, part of the broader Nationwide Groundwater Programme, aims to provide an emergency intervention for unserved communities.

The department is collaborating with municipalities and the private sector to identify community needs, conduct site verifications, and develop provincial implementation strategies and funding models. Regulatory oversight has been strengthened with the revival of the Blue Drop, Green Drop, and No Drop assessment programs.

Municipalities found to be non-compliant are mandated to implement Corrective Action Plans, which are closely monitored by DWS.





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