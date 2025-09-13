South Africa Grapples with Explosion in Gambling and Betting Amid Calls for Regulation

South Africa is facing a rapid rise in gambling and betting, fueled by digital platforms and economic pressures. While this surge brings significant financial gains, it also raises concerns about addiction and its societal impact, leading to calls for stricter regulation to protect vulnerable populations.

South Africa is experiencing a significant surge in gambling and betting activities, with a growing demand for stricter regulation within the industry. According to the National Gambling Board of South Africa , gross gambling revenue across the nation jumped to R59.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year, representing a substantial 25.7% increase compared to the previous year.

This escalation is primarily attributed to the booming betting sector, while the casino industry has witnessed stagnant growth. Historically, casinos dominated the gambling landscape, holding a commanding 84% market share in 2009/10. However, their dominance has considerably diminished, shrinking to a mere 10% presently. The rise of digital platforms and the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the rapid ascent of betting, establishing it as the predominant form of gambling. This trend is evident in recent financial results, showcasing a 1.4% decline in income for urban casinos, while the online betting platform SunBet experienced a remarkable 70.7% surge in revenue. This surge in gambling is reflected in Stats SA's latest report on the personal services industry, which analyzes financial data from nearly 100 economic activities across multiple industries. Enterprises providing bookmaker and online gambling services, casino services, gambling slot machines, and lottery and off-track betting options are included in this analysis. Bookmakers and online gambling services have witnessed an explosive surge in income, outpacing all other activities, with gambling slot machine services also ranking among the top performers. Conversely, casino and gambling houses have registered a disheartening 3.3% annual decline, placing them among the bottom 10 worst performers. Bookmaker and online gambling services generated a staggering R152.6 billion in 2023 from services rendered, a sharp increase from R10.1 billion in 2018. The report group encompasses all forms of gambling under the broader 'gambling and betting' category, accounting for a substantial share of total income in the personal services industry. This figure closely mirrors the revenue generated from health activities, which include hospital services, health professionals, and veterinarians.Adding further weight to the financial significance of the burgeoning gambling and betting industry, data from 'other recreational activities' reveals a near tripling in turnover during 2023 compared to 2022, with gambling and betting contributing significantly to this surge. The consumer price index (CPI) also recognizes the economic impact of gambling and betting, listing these activities among 391 products and services in the 2025 CPI basket. This includes lottery tickets, casinos, betting, bingo, and Limited Payout Machines. Stats SA reports that gambling and betting account for 1.6% of total household spending, ranking 12th in the weighted basket, just behind beer. Within the recreation, sport & culture group of products, gambling constitutes over 50% of household spending, significantly outpacing gym fees, which stand at 5.9%.As gambling and betting activities continue to soar, calls for stricter regulations are intensifying, driven by concerns about the detrimental impact of addiction on communities. Rise Mzansi MP, Makashule Gana, has been a vocal critic of the unchecked proliferation of gambling, emphasizing that legislation and regulations have failed to keep pace with the rapidly expanding industry. Gana highlights that vulnerable groups, including schoolchildren and recipients of social grants, are often the victims of gambling addiction. He warns that if South Africa does not implement comprehensive regulatory measures and adequately fund the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation, an entire generation risks succumbing to gambling addiction. The National Gambling Board has observed a concerning rise in problem gambling among individuals aged 25 to 35. Problem gambler cases have surged eightfold from 375 in 2020/21 to 2,977 in 2023/2024





BusinessTechSA / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gambling Betting South Africa Regulation Addiction Economy Statistics

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

E-tv and Openview owner building large mixed reality production facility in South AfricaeMedia is busy building a virtual production facility in Johannesburg that it says will make creating high-quality movies, shows, and commercials more cost-effective in South Africa.

Read more »

New ‘city’ coming to South Africa’s smallest provinceA new residential ‘city’ is coming to Gauteng, which will offer over 3,450 apartments from just R595,000 in Johannesburg.

Read more »

50-year-old retailer closing stores across South AfricaJSE-listed AVI is closing its Green Cross stores across South Africa, joining a list of retailers that are cutting back their store bases across South Africa.

Read more »

South Africa’s biggest bank mulling its future in the UKFirstRand, Africa’s biggest lender by value, says the fate of its UK unit could rest on a regulator’s ruling over compensation banks have to pay to consumers who believe they were missold car loans.

Read more »

BYD Launches Set Waves In South Africa, Opening Electric Vehicles To The Mass MarketAfrica's Technology News Leader

Read more »

MPs debate South Africa’s genocide case against IsraelWords: Matthew Hirsch / GroundUp Parliamentarians debated South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). During a joint meeting of the International Relations and Justice Portfolio committees on Wednesday, some MPs criticised the government’s decision to accuse Israel of genocide.

Read more »