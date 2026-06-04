South Africa Gears Up for 2026 World Cup Opener in Mexico After Lively Training Session

South Africa's Bafana Bafana prepares for their 2026 World Cup debut against Mexico, featuring a public training session, final warm‑up match versus Jamaica, and key players like winger Sibusiso Appollis.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 11, with Mexico hosting South Africa , known as Bafana Bafana , in the tournament's opening match.

In the days leading up to that historic encounter, the South African squad, under Belgian coach Hugo Broos, held a public training session at Hidalgo Stadium that attracted thousands of local supporters and media representatives. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting the nation's excitement after a long wait for a World Cup appearance earned on merit.

Broos, who broke a 24‑year qualification drought for Bafana Bafana, has his full roster back in camp after a brief travel delay that saw assistant coach Helman Mkhalele and security staff join the group in Pachuca. The team is still adjusting to the city's altitude, a factor that could influence their performance in the upcoming matches.

The final warm‑up fixture for South Africa comes on June 5, when they will face Jamaica in a friendly that serves as a last chance to fine‑tune tactics and solidify the starting eleven. Coach Broos has used the training period to experiment with different formations, particularly focusing on the role of winger Sibusiso Appollis, who finished the 2025/26 season with an impressive tally of eleven goals and nine assists for Orlando Pirates.

Since making his senior debut in November 2023, Appollis has already contributed nine goals and eight assists in 25 appearances for the national side, establishing himself as a key attacking outlet. The match against Jamaica will also allow the coaching staff to assess the defensive partnership that has been crucial in recent qualifiers, where South Africa secured automatic entry by defeating Rwanda 3‑0 in their final group game.

Beyond the immediate preparations, South Africa's World Cup story is rich with memorable moments that continue to inspire the current generation. The team's first World Cup goal was scored by Benni McCarthy against Denmark in 1998, and the Bafana Bafana side famously upset former champions France with a 2‑1 victory in the 2010 tournament when South Africa played as hosts.

These historical highlights, combined with the pride of qualifying on sporting merit, have generated a surge of national pride as the nation looks ahead to a challenging group stage. The tournament format guarantees that the top two teams from each of the twelve groups advance automatically, while the eight best third‑placed teams also move forward, offering multiple pathways for South Africa to progress beyond the opening round.

With the support of a passionate fan base and a squad blending experienced internationals with rising talents, Bafana Bafana aims to make a strong impression on the global stage in Mexico and to possibly replicate the memorable victories of the past





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2026 FIFA World Cup South Africa Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Sibusiso Appollis Mexico Jamaica Friendly World Cup Qualifiers Football Tournament National Team

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