South African consumers expect significant fuel price reductions in December as CEF projections show drops of up to R3.57 for petrol and R2.59 for diesel.

South Africa n motorists are bracing for notable relief at the pump this December after months of steep price hikes, as the Central Energy Fund projects significant drops in fuel costs for the upcoming month. The anticipated reductions aim to ease the financial burden on consumers and businesses following a period of intense inflationary pressure on transport costs across the nation.

CEF Projections for December Fuel Drops

The Central Energy Fund has released figures indicating that the price of 95-octane petrol could decrease by R3.57 per litre, while diesel prices may fall by up to R2.59 per litre during the December adjustment period. These projections are primarily driven by a decline in international oil prices, which is being further supported by the gradual recovery of shipping routes through the Persian Gulf.

Also read South African Fuel Prices Set for Historic December Drop

Based strictly on the fluctuation of the rand and international market rates, the theoretical drop for 95-octane petrol stands at R4.07 per litre. However, currency weakness moderates these gains, as the rand softened to R17.60 to the dollar in recent trading, thereby cutting between 29c and 44c per litre off the potential decrease for consumers.

Impact of Levy Adjustments on Retail Costs

Federal Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in the medium-term budget in mid-October that the general fuel levy would be cut by R1.50 per litre for petrol and R3 per litre for diesel from 4 November to 1 December. This temporary reduction is designed to provide immediate relief to the public during the holiday travel season.

Advertisement

Following this initial window, the general fuel levy will be cut by R1 per litre for petrol and R1.50 per litre for diesel from 2 December to 5 January. Consequently, a 50c increase will be added to the Central Energy Fund's December figures for petrol, and an R1.50 increase will apply to diesel to account for the structural levy changes.

Current Pricing and Future Market Outlook

The current retail price of 95-octane petrol is R29.37 per litre at the coast and R30.24 per litre inland. If there is no change to the slate levy, which was raised to R1.35 per litre in November, the price of 95-octane petrol could fall to R25.80 per litre at the coast and R26.67 per litre inland, offering substantial savings for drivers.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources must announce the final fuel prices by Tuesday at the latest, with the new rates coming into effect on Wednesday, 2 December. All eyes remain on the upcoming meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, where the group will discuss its strategy for 2027, potentially influencing long-term price stability.

Diesel pricing offers similar prospects for relief, with the Central Energy Fund indicating a R2.13 per litre over-recovery on diesel with 0.05% sulphur content and R2.59 per litre over-recovery on diesel with a 0.005% sulphur content. The wholesale price of 500ppm diesel is currently R29.98 per litre at the coast and R30.85 per litre inland, while 50ppm diesel trades at R30.72 per litre at the coast and R31.60 per litre inland.