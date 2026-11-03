South Africa Fuel Prices: Diesel Drops While Petrol Stays High Amid Conflict

Diesel prices fall by up to R1.20 due to temporary levy cuts, but petrol remains near historical highs. Global conflicts and rand depreciation keep costs elevated for South African drivers this month.

South Africa's petrol prices will remain at historical highs this month as global oil prices stay elevated. However, diesel costs will decrease by up to R1.20 a litre starting Wednesday. This reduction comes from a temporary general fuel levy cut announced in the medium-term budget. The measure aims to cushion the impact of the ongoing US-Iran war on local consumers.

Price Adjustments Breakdown

Both 93-grade and 95-grade unleaded petrol will dip by just 1c a litre at the pump. The wholesale price of diesel falls by R1.10 for the 0.05% sulphur grade and R1.20 for the 0.005% sulphur grade. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources confirmed these changes in a statement on Tuesday. Domestic fuel prices lag behind international movements by about a month.

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The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources explained the pricing mechanism clearly. Prices are calculated based on the cost of importing products over the preceding 30 days. This calculation is managed by the state Central Energy Fund. The lag ensures that local markets reflect global trends with a consistent delay.

Global Conflict Drives Costs Up

South Africa is a net importer of crude oil and finished petroleum products. The country has felt the effect of global oil supply constraints significantly. The nine-month Iran-Iraq conflict has disrupted flows through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This disruption has created substantial uncertainty in the global energy market.

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During the period under review, the average Brent crude oil price increased from $101 to $108 a barrel. This rise was driven by uncertainty caused by the conflict. Attacks on Saudi Arabian infrastructure further contributed to the price surge. High freight and insurance costs also played a role due to ship-to-ship transfers.

Finance Minister Budget Relief

In his medium-term budget policy statement to parliament on October 21, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the changes. He stated that the general fuel levy would be reduced by R3 a litre for diesel and R1.50 a litre for petrol. This relief applies from November 4 until December 1. The reduction is a key part of the government's economic response.

The relief will continue at a lower amount until January 5. During this second phase, the diesel levy reduces by R1.50 a litre and the petrol levy by R1 a litre. National Treasury has set aside R10bn for this initiative. This adds to the R17.2bn it forfeited in revenue through a similar measure between April and June.

Slate Levy Offsets Savings

The general fuel levy reprieve will this month be diluted by an increase in the slate levy. This is a variable charge added to the price of petrol and diesel. It is used to recover shortfalls in the slate fund. The government uses these funds to refund licensed fuel importers for financial differences. They cover the gap between global market prices and regulated local selling prices.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources provided specific figures on the deficit. The combined cumulative petrol and diesel slate balances at the end of September amounted to a negative balance of R15.88bn. This shortfall necessitates the increase in the variable charge applied to all fuel products. The mechanism is designed to be self-adjusting based on fund health.

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Impact on Consumer Prices

A slate levy of 135.84c/l will be implemented into the price structures of petrol and diesel. The increase on the slate levy is from 87.66c to 135.84c. This results in an increase of 48.18c/l in the price structure of petrol and diesel. This charge directly offsets some of the savings from the general fuel levy cut.

The rand depreciated on average against the dollar during the review period. This currency weakness led to higher contributions to basic fuel prices. The contribution increased by 36.93c a litre for petrol and 49c for diesel. Illuminating paraffin saw a 49.26c increase due to the same factor.

Historical Highs Persist

Despite the latest general fuel levy concession, prices remain elevated. The latest adjustment leaves the price of petrol more than 48% higher than before the Middle East war impacted the market. The current price in Gauteng is R30.24 a litre. This figure reflects the cumulative pressure of global events and local costs.

The wholesale cost of diesel has soared over 66% to R30.86. This data comes directly from the Central Energy Fund. Middle distillate prices are mainly affected by tight global supply. Higher seasonal demand ahead of winter in the northern hemisphere also drives costs up. The continued Russia/Ukraine conflict remains a significant factor in these high prices.