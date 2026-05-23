South Africa finds traces of poliovirus in wastewater, no outbreak confirmed, public urged to remain vigilant

South African health officials have discovered traces of two poliovirus strains in the wastewater of a treatment plant in Cape Town, sparking intensified surveillance measures. However, they have emphasized that there is no outbreak of polio and no confirmed human case linked to these findings.

Health authorities are monitoring a wastewater treatment plant in Cape Town after finding traces of two poliovirus strains, reassuring the public there is no outbreak linked to the findings.

The discovery was made through testing of wastewater samples and not individual patients. The strain VDPV3 and nOPV2-L were identified, which are vaccine-derived polioviruses. The latest detection is believed to be linked to imported cases involving individuals vaccinated with different oral polio vaccines from South Africa. Surveillance teams are intensifying their efforts as precautionary measures, using wastewater monitoring as a tool globally to detect viruses circulating in communities





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Cape Town Wastewater Treatment Plant Polio-Related Virus Strains Polio Vaccine Waterborne Surveillance Please Please Please Cape Town South Africa World Health Organization African Regional Certification Commission

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