South Africa Faces Surge in Insider Cyber Threats, with 46% Increase in 2026

South Africa experienced a 46% increase in insider cyber risks in 2026, surpassing the global average. The rise is driven by disgruntled employees and dark web recruitment, with Gen Z and Millennials being particularly vulnerable. Experts warn that AI models are now prime targets for espionage, and companies must adopt comprehensive strategies to mitigate these growing threats.

South Africa faced a significant surge in insider cyber threats in 2026, with a 46% increase in incidents, exceeding the global average of 44%. This alarming trend has prompted concerns among local businesses, as 63% of surveyed companies anticipate a rise in data losses driven by insider activities.

The issue is exacerbated by disgruntled employees who are either stealing corporate data or being recruited on the dark web to do so. Heino Gevers, senior director of technical support at Mimecast South Africa, warns that employees are increasingly being targeted not for job opportunities but for access to valuable corporate data.

Over the past two to three years, insider threats have shifted from being a peripheral concern to a central focus in security strategies, with local leaders expecting the situation to deteriorate rather than stabilize. Despite increased investments in security tools and controls, companies remain vulnerable.

Gevers attributes this to underlying pressures such as economic stress, high unemployment, and frequent restructuring, which push employees into a defensive mindset where data theft is seen as a form of insurance rather than a crime. The psychological drivers behind these actions are often rooted in survival rather than sophisticated cybercrime. Many employees do not fully comprehend the severity of their actions, exhibiting a maladaptive response where their behavior feels justified in the moment.

The problem is compounded by large companies often resolving such issues through mutual separation agreements and non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) rather than pursuing visible disciplinary or legal actions. Younger employees, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are more frequently approached and more willing to share confidential information, with nearly half citing financial gain as their primary motivator. These demographics, which dominate sectors like banking, telecommunications, financial services, and business services, have different digital habits and expectations.

Their upbringing in an era of online over-sharing blurs the lines between personal and corporate data, leading them to view data as a form of currency. Customer lists, contact books, pricing sheets, strategies, and even AI models and training data are often seen as part of their personal toolkits. The high turnover rate among younger workers further exacerbates the risk of data exfiltration.

AI models have become a prime target for espionage, as they encapsulate years of data collection, domain expertise, and experimentation. Stealing a well-trained model is akin to exporting an organization's competitive brain, making it a highly valuable asset. In a market where skills are scarce and career anxieties are high, insiders often rationalize taking these models with them, despite the legal and ethical implications. While insider risks cannot be entirely eliminated, Gevers suggests several strategies for better management.

First, leaders should treat insider risk as a business risk rather than an IT issue, placing it on the risk register and assigning executive ownership. Regular reporting that combines behavioral signals with HR and organizational context is crucial, especially during inflection points such as restructures, acquisitions, leadership changes, performance processes, and exits.

Second, leaders must improve the joiner-mover-leaver lifecycle, particularly in high-attrition environments where offboarding poses significant risks. Access should be adjusted as roles change and revoked upon exit.

Third, rebuilding the social contract through clear and respectful communication of layoffs and major changes, along with visible consequences for serious insider abuse, can help lower the emotional temperature and deter misconduct. Finally, leaders should classify and protect AI models and key datasets as crown jewels, limiting access and implementing monitoring within MLOps and DevOps pipelines to detect exfiltration attempts early





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