South Africa Faces Public Health Emergency as Daily Firearm Deaths Exceed 30, Experts Urge Action

Gun violence in South Africa has reached a public health emergency, with over 30 firearm deaths daily and nearly half of all murders involving guns between 2020 and 2025. Experts call for comprehensive response including trauma care, prevention programs, and stricter regulation.

South Africa is grappling with a severe public health crisis as more than 30 firearm-related deaths occur each day, according to experts who warn that gun violence has escalated to an emergency that demands immediate action.

Survivors of gunshot wounds frequently endure permanent disabilities, psychological trauma, and inadequate support, while healthcare providers themselves are experiencing burnout and emotional strain. An editorial in the South African Medical Journal, authored by Dean Peacock from the University of Cape Town's School of Public Health and the Global Coalition for the WHO, Prof Pradeep Navsaria of Groote Schuur Hospital and UCT's Faculty of Health Sciences, and Claire Taylor, underscores that gun violence is crushing the nation's people, communities, and health system.

The editorial highlights that between 2020 and 2025, firearms were involved in nearly half of all murders, a significant rise from less than a third five years prior, contributing to South Africa's murder rate that is more than six times the global average. The experts point to alcohol and firearms as primary drivers of violence and urge the government to fulfill its commitments to stronger regulation, criticizing the gun lobby for promoting claims rejected by courts, such as the notion that gun ownership is an absolute constitutional right or that firearms deter crime.

Data actually indicates that individuals possessing firearms are more likely to be fatally shot. While young men from marginalized communities are disproportionately affected, firearms also play a central role in violence against women and children, often used in domestic abuse to control and threaten. The impact extends beyond immediate victims: children exposed to gun violence suffer long-term psychological and cognitive harm, including anxiety, trauma, and concentration difficulties.

Healthcare systems are overwhelmed, dealing with severe trauma cases while facing staffing shortages and provider burnout. The authors argue that emergency care alone is insufficient; a comprehensive continuum of care-from surgery and rehabilitation to mental health support and community reintegration-is essential, alongside stronger laws and addressing root causes. Models from the Caribbean, Brazil, and the US demonstrate successful hospital-based violence intervention programs that combine trauma care with prevention.

South African trauma centers are prepared to adopt similar approaches, such as developing HVIP partnerships and integrating firearm risk screening into domestic violence and mental health services. Alarmingly, gun violence is largely absent from national health plans, including those on gender-based violence and men's health, which experts call a "wilful neglect.

" Medical professionals, as trusted voices, must advocate for better injury surveillance, firearm risk assessment, and evidence-informed legislation. With the right strategies, South Africa can replicate past successes in tackling public health challenges and curb the devastating toll of gun violence





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