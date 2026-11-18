Civil society groups vow to sue the Department of Electricity and Energy over plans for 5.2 GW of new nuclear capacity, citing waste risks and delays, as Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa pushes the agenda at COP31.

South Africa n civil society organizations have formally declared their intention to challenge the government's plans for a significant nuclear energy expansion through the legal system. This announcement coincides with the ongoing 31st Conference of the Parties ( COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, where the country's energy strategy is under intense global scrutiny.

Government Announces 5.2 GW Nuclear Capacity Target

The conflict began in earnest on November 10, when Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa confirmed that the state power utility Eskom had submitted a feasibility programme for new nuclear infrastructure. This submission aligns with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025, which sets a target of adding 5.2 GW of new nuclear capacity by the year 2039.

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According to the minister, construction of these facilities is scheduled to commence around 2028. The Department of Electricity and Energy is currently preparing a proposed determination to facilitate public participation in the process. Ramokgopa emphasized that the government intends to evaluate submissions based on scientific merit rather than ideological objections to specific technologies.

While the final technology selection remains undecided, the department is considering both small modular reactors and traditional nuclear plants. Furthermore, officials are developing a broader case to potentially expand the national nuclear programme to a total capacity of 10 GW in the future.

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Activists Label Nuclear Energy A False Climate Solution

At the COP31 venue in Antalya, activists have rallied against the inclusion of nuclear power as a clean energy solution. EarthLife Africa executive director Makoma Lekalakala described nuclear energy as a false solution to the climate crisis during an international panel discussion on tripling global nuclear capacity.

Lekalakala, alongside Liz McDaid, eco-justice lead for the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute, previously took the South African government to court in 2015 regarding a controversial nuclear deal with Russia. This legal action resulted in the Western Cape Division of the High Court ruling the R1-trillion ($76-billion) agreement unlawful and unconstitutional in 2017.

Recent demonstrators at COP31 highlighted the environmental risks associated with radioactive waste. Lekalakala pointed to Namaqualand, where waste storage has reportedly caused environmental destruction and health issues for local communities. She noted that radioactive waste takes hundreds of thousands of years to deactivate, raising serious questions about long-term sustainability.

Legal Strategy Based on Climate Change Act

South African civil society groups are now preparing to take the Department of Electricity and Energy to court to stop the nuclear expansion. The legal challenge will rely heavily on South Africa's Climate Change Act, which mandates the government to coordinate a low-carbon and climate-resilient transition.

Activists argue that nuclear projects are incompatible with this legislative framework due to their time-intensive nature. They compare the timeline to delayed coal mega-projects like Kusile, questioning whether new reactors will deliver power in time to benefit current generations.

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Lekalakala questioned whether officials are aware of the regulatory constraints that prevent the approval of mega-infrastructure projects that could take more than two to three decades to complete. She warned that the public may never even access electricity from these plants if they are finished, given the extreme duration of the construction periods.

Emissions Data And Environmental Grey Zones

The debate over nuclear energy involves complex environmental metrics. From a climate perspective, nuclear power is viewed by many nations as a desirable transitional source because it produces near-zero carbon emissions. It emits roughly 12 grams of CO2 per kilowatt-hour, a figure comparable to wind power.

However, this stands in stark contrast to gas power, which emits 490 grams of CO2, and coal power, which emits 820 grams per kilowatt-hour. Traditional environmentalists argue that the creation of multimillennial toxic waste and the risk of land contamination violate core sustainability principles.

They contend that renewable energy sources are now cheaper and faster to deploy than nuclear facilities. While the Climate Change Act does not prescribe a specific technology mix for electricity generation, it requires that all energy decisions support a low-carbon future. Critics argue that the slow rollout of nuclear power undermines the urgency of the climate crisis and perpetuates energy poverty in the country.