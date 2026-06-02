South Africa Faces Fuel Price Hike as Levy Relief Halved

From Wednesday, petrol prices rise sharply while the general fuel levy relief is halved, adding pressure to households amid soaring crude oil costs due to geopolitical tensions and contributing to higher inflation.

South Africa n motorists face renewed financial pain from Wednesday as the price of petrol surges sharply and the government halves the general fuel levy relief.

The relief, initially introduced for April and May and then extended to the end of June, saw the general fuel levy reduced by R3 to R1.10. For diesel, the reduction was from R3.93 to R0.93 in April, then to zero in May.

However, for June, the relief on petrol is cut by R1.50, meaning motorists will now pay significantly more at the pump. The main driver of this price increase, according to Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, is the soaring cost of crude oil, which has been exacerbated by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

This action was a response to bombardments by the United States and Israel, creating a tense standoff that has disrupted global oil flows. While negotiations between the US and Iran continue, and false reports of a peace deal have temporarily lowered crude prices, the oil market remains volatile and is expected to take time to stabilise.

The surge in oil prices has contributed to higher inflation, leading the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points to 7% last week. Consumer price inflation rose to 4% in April, up from 3.1% in March, mainly due to higher energy costs. Fuel prices, which had fallen by 8.7% in March, surged by 11.4% in April, marking the largest jump in fuel inflation yet, according to Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

The impact on the broader economy is significant. Lisette IJssel de Schepper, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), highlighted the importance of the diesel price decrease for industry. She noted that the BER calculated that fuel costs for the economy were about R45 billion higher in the second quarter than they would have been if prices had remained at first-quarter levels.

Approximately 70% of this increase stemmed from higher petrol prices, while the diesel reduction provided some relief. She added that the changes align with BER expectations for inflation to average 4.2% for the year. Oxford Economics Africa senior economist Jee-A van der Linde commented that the petrol price increase comes amid intense price pressures spreading throughout the economy.

While the reduction in diesel prices is welcome and will help the transport sector and industry, its effect will not be substantial in the context of overall cost pressures. The average Brent crude oil price increased from $101 to $104.59 per barrel last month.

However, the prices of middle distillates such as diesel and paraffin decreased due to lower seasonal demand as the northern hemisphere moves into summer. The rand strengthened slightly over the period, appreciating from R16.65 to R16.52 against the US dollar, which led to slightly lower contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin by 12.07 cents per litre.

Despite this, the net effect is a sharp rise in petrol prices, adding to the financial strain on South African households already grappling with high living costs





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Fuel Price Hike General Fuel Levy Crude Oil Inflation South Africa

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