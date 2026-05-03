South Africa Faces Diplomatic Pressure as Attacks on Foreigners Escalate

Nigeria summons South Africa's envoy over recent violence against foreign nationals, fueled by anti-immigrant protests and economic anxieties. The situation raises concerns about regional stability and the future of pan-African solidarity.

Recent events in South Africa have sparked significant diplomatic tension with Nigeria , following a surge in attacks targeting foreign nationals and escalating anti-immigrant sentiment. The situation stems from demonstrations, notably the 'March and March' protest in Johannesburg during April, which explicitly demanded the departure of all undocumented foreign immigrants.

These protests have been accompanied by documented instances of violence, mistreatment, and intimidation directed towards individuals from various African countries, including Nigeria and Ethiopia. Reports indicate that at least six people – two Nigerians and four Ethiopians – have been killed in recent weeks, with numerous other attacks on businesses and individuals. The core of the issue lies in a complex interplay of socio-economic factors and nationalist rhetoric.

South Africa, as the most industrialized nation on the continent, has historically attracted migrants seeking employment opportunities. However, a segment of the South African population expresses concerns that foreign workers are taking jobs from locals, contributing to unemployment, and potentially engaging in criminal activities, particularly drug trafficking. This has fueled the rise of anti-immigrant groups who have taken to directly confronting individuals in public spaces – outside hospitals and schools – demanding proof of legal residency.

The situation is further complicated by perceptions, sometimes fueled by misinformation, regarding the political ambitions of foreign community leaders. An example of this was the controversy surrounding a Nigerian community leader in KuGompo (formerly East London) and his traditional role, which some locals interpreted as a power grab. The anxieties are not merely economic; they tap into deeper feelings of national identity and perceived threats to South African sovereignty.

The widespread sharing of videos depicting harassment, such as the challenge issued to a Ghanaian man to prove his immigration status, has amplified fears and resentment among the foreign community. Many express a sense of betrayal and disillusionment, questioning the principles of pan-African solidarity. Nigeria has formally responded to the escalating crisis by summoning South Africa's acting High Commissioner to express 'profound concern' over the attacks and mistreatment of its citizens.

A meeting is scheduled for Monday to address the issue, with a focus on the recent marches and documented incidents of violence. The Nigerian government fears that the ongoing situation could negatively impact the existing bilateral relationship between the two countries. While South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the attacks, he has also urged foreigners to respect local laws.

In his Freedom Day address, he acknowledged the historical support provided by other African nations during the struggle against apartheid, but this message has been overshadowed by the immediate reality of violence and discrimination. The official statistics indicate that South Africa is home to approximately 2.4 million migrants, representing just under 4% of the population.

However, the actual number is believed to be significantly higher due to the presence of undocumented immigrants, primarily from neighboring countries like Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, which have long-standing economic ties with South Africa. The situation highlights the urgent need for dialogue, effective law enforcement, and policies that address the root causes of anti-immigrant sentiment while upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their origin.

The fear expressed by a security guard, unable to work due to the protests, encapsulates the broader anxiety: 'It's just making us scared - imagine if we're scared in our own African continent - what if we go to Europe?





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