South Africa faces deepening food affordability crisis as hunger rises

A symposium in Johannesburg highlighted how high unemployment, soaring food prices and market concentration are widening the gap between incomes and nutritious diets, prompting calls for higher social grants and stronger regulation to achieve food security by 2030.

South Africa’s food system is failing to meet the basic nutritional needs of a growing share of the population. A large proportion of households earn less than the food poverty line of eight hundred fifty‑five rands per person each month and survive on twenty‑eight rands or less per day.

As a result, more than one in four children under five are chronically undernourished and the number of people experiencing hunger is rising even as World Hunger Day 2026 approaches. The United Nations estimates that the share of undernourished South Africans has tripled in recent years, a stark indicator that the current system is not delivering affordable, nutritious food to the majority.

The root causes are well known: high unemployment, stagnant wages and soaring food prices that together widen the gap between household income and the cost of a healthy diet. This gap, often described as the food affordability gap, is widening because wages have not kept pace with inflation and because the price of staple foods has surged due to both domestic shocks such as drought, load‑shedding and animal disease, and global disruptions like the conflict in Ukraine, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and supply chain bottlenecks following the Covid‑19 pandemic.

The challenges were the focus of a recent symposium in Johannesburg that brought together researchers, civil society representatives and government officials. Participants examined why food prices are high, volatile and increasingly unaffordable, and discussed concrete steps to close the affordability gap. They highlighted that most South Africans purchase rather than produce their food, which makes them especially vulnerable to price fluctuations.

The long, fragmented supply chain – from producers through processors, wholesalers and retailers – adds multiple layers of cost and profit markup, inflating the final price paid by consumers. In addition, high market concentration means that a handful of large firms dominate key stages of the chain, setting prices and controlling distribution.

While scale can bring efficiencies, it also creates the risk of collusive behaviour and excessive profit margins, as evidenced by the near fifty percent rise in maize meal and cooking oil prices since 2021. Addressing the crisis will require coordinated action on both sides of the affordability gap. Raising household incomes through expanded social grants, minimum wage adjustments and support for small and medium enterprises in agriculture and food processing can improve purchasing power.

Simultaneously, policies to lower food prices – such as regulating profit margins on essential staples, promoting competition in the retail sector, and stabilising supply through strategic reserves – are needed. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address in February 2026 announced a national mission to reduce food insecurity by 2030, signalling political will to tackle the problem.

Yet current social grants, including the Child Support Grant of five hundred sixty rands and the Social Relief of Distress grant of three hundred seventy rands, fall well short of the food poverty line. Experts suggest raising these payments to at least eight hundred fifty‑five rands and eventually to the cost of a nutritious food basket, which would provide a more realistic safety net for vulnerable households.

Without such measures, low‑income families will continue to rely on cheap, energy‑dense but nutrient‑poor foods, perpetuating a cycle of intergenerational malnutrition that can only be broken by systemic, well‑coordinated interventions across the entire food system





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Food Affordability South Africa Hunger Social Grants Price Regulation Supply Chain

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