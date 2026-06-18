South Africa faces cool, partly cloudy weather with rain in the east and wind warnings in the Northern Cape on 19 June

A yellow level 1 wind warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Cape while most of South Africa will see partly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and scattered showers on Friday 19 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service has issued an extensive forecast for Friday 19 June 2026 , indicating that most of the country will experience partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, while the far western interior will remain relatively warm.

A yellow level 1 warning has been placed on the northern part of the Northern Cape due to the risk of damaging winds, especially affecting high‑sided vehicles travelling on routes that traverse the Richterveld, Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg municipalities. The advisory will remain in force until Saturday and drivers are urged to exercise caution on exposed roads, as gusts may cause difficulties for vehicles with large side profiles.

Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to develop in scattered formations across the eastern and western provinces. In the eastern regions, isolated to scattered showers are likely to accompany occasional thundershowers, bringing brief periods of heavier rain. The western interior, although warmer, may also see occasional showers, but the overall pattern will be dominated by cloud cover rather than intense precipitation.

Along the escarpment, especially in the central parts of the country, morning fog is forecast, gradually giving way to a cloudy and cool atmosphere as the day progresses. The southern coastline will start the day with light rain, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions later, while the northeastern areas will remain cool and cloud‑laden. Overall, the nation can expect a mix of cool to cold conditions with a higher likelihood of precipitation along the coast and in the eastern provinces.

The western interior will enjoy more sunshine and milder temperatures, providing a brief respite from the cooler air mass moving across the region. Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather bulletins, secure any loose objects that could be affected by strong winds, and plan travel routes accordingly, especially if they are operating high‑profile trucks or caravans. The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as the weather system evolves throughout the weekend





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South Africa Weather Rain Forecast Wind Warning Northern Cape June 2026

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