ANC Wins 30.76% as DA Leads Five Metros and MK Party Tops eThekwini in 2026 Local Elections

The 2026 local government elections saw the ANC remain the largest party with 30.76% of the vote, while the DA led in five metros and the MK Party emerged as the biggest force in eThekwini. Coalition negotiations are now underway to form stable municipalities.

The 2026 Local Government Elections have reshaped South Africa's political landscape, with the ANC losing ground, the DA leading in five metros and the MK Party emerging as the biggest force in eThekwini.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa declared the elections free and fair on Sunday after finalising results for all 213 municipal councils. The vote took place on November 4. The ANC remained the largest party despite securing just 30.76% of the vote and 3,246 council seats. The DA followed with 24.64% and 1,695 seats.

Also read DA wins major metros in 2026 South African local elections, ANC remains national leader

The MK Party won 9.76% and 785 seats, while the EFF secured 6.22% and 588 seats. ActionSA received 5.67%, translating into 313 seats. These figures underline a contest in which established parties face substantial competition, while smaller parties and independents have a significant presence. With many councils lacking an outright majority, negotiations between parties will determine how municipalities are governed.

Advertisement

Ramaphosa Faces Leadership Questions

The immediate test will be whether new political arrangements can produce stable administrations and improve the services on which residents rely. The ANC's electoral setback has shaken Luthuli House and raised questions about the future of its leadership. Reports over the weekend suggested that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and other national officials had considered stepping aside as the party reflects on its poor performance at the polls. There have also been suggestions of an early national election.

Ramaphosa has urged incoming councillors to prioritise service delivery over political power struggles as coalition negotiations loom. However, claims of Ramaphosa's resignation are not true, according to Mbalula. Voter participation increased compared with the previous municipal election. The IEC reported that 29.2 million people were registered to vote and approximately 14.9 million cast their ballots, putting national turnout at 52%.

This was 6.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% recorded in 2021. The scale of the contest was considerable, with 521 political parties and 636 independent candidates taking part. About 137,000 candidates competed for 10,526 council seats, including ward and proportional representation seats, as well as district council representation. The Human Sciences Research Council's Election Satisfaction Survey pointed to generally positive experiences at voting stations.

Voter Turnout Rises to 52 Percent

It found that 91% of voters waited 30 minutes or less, 90% travelled for less than 30 minutes to reach their voting district, and 95% were satisfied with IEC services. However, the survey also identified concerns involving intimidation, impartiality, inclusive voting and gaps in voter information. Trust in the IEC stood at 81%, down from 93% in 2016. We are fortunate in this country to hold elections, accept the results, and move forward without violence.

The ANC, which has been losing support over the past decade, has accepted the outcome without resorting to state power to crack down on opposition leaders and supporters. We should never take the peaceful democratic process we enjoy in this republic for granted. Once again, in last week's local government elections, the ANC lost control of more councils. Most municipalities are likely to be governed through coalitions.

Advertisement

Negotiations have already begun, with political parties engaging one another on the sidelines of the Electoral Commission's results operations centre. SA needs stable coalitions that place service delivery at the heart of any agreement. In Gauteng, three parties emerged as dominant forces - the DA, ActionSA and the ANC. Together, with support from smaller parties, they could establish a framework to guide co-operation in councils across the province and potentially elsewhere.

MK Party Shakes Up KZN Politics

Such an arrangement could provide greater stability. The political landscape, however, is far from straightforward. Numerous dynamics are at play, including the unique situation in KwaZulu-Natal, where the MK Party emerged as the largest party. The MK Party won 31 of Msunduzi's 81 council seats but needs coalition partners to govern the municipality, with 41 seats required for a majority.

The IFP has opened the door to coalition talks with all political parties but says it will not enter agreements simply to secure positions or power. In KZN, election results could change as the IEC considers late objections, with a 49% provincial voter turnout and 25 temporary staff dismissals reported. Some within the ANC may favour working with the MK Party, the EFF and smaller partners.

Another possibility is that the ANC chooses to occupy the opposition benches in councils where it failed to secure the largest share of the vote. Each of these options carries consequences, not only for political parties and their leaders but, more importantly, for voters. Sanity must prevail. Political parties must place good governance, effective service delivery and the interests of residents above all else.

Coalitions Must Prioritise Residents

Coalition negotiations cannot be driven solely by the pursuit of positions. They must focus on building councils capable of delivering stable and accountable government. The era of treating municipalities as employment agencies for politicians must end. The people have spoken. Their will should now be respected and acted on.