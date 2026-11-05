US plans to end South Africa AGOA benefits from 2027, risking up to 10,000 jobs

Washington intends to terminate South Africa's AGOA eligibility from January 1, 2027, prompting warnings that up to 10,000 jobs could be lost, with citrus farmers and manufacturers most exposed.

The United States has announced plans to end South Africa's preferential trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act from January 1, 2027, threatening thousands of jobs and key export industries.

South Africa and Rwanda Face AGOA Termination

Washington said it also intends to end Rwanda's AGOA eligibility on the same date. Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks said the labour federation estimates 3,000 jobs are most likely to be lost, with as many as 10,000 at risk in a worst-case scenario. He said negotiations should continue even if the January deadline passes, noting that countries previously removed from AGOA had later been reinstated.

Also read DA and FF+ Blame ANC for South Africa's AGOA Exclusion

The Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa said at least 35,000 farm-level jobs in the Western and Northern Cape are sustained by citrus exports to the US. The association said it is too early to determine how many of those jobs could be affected if the withdrawal goes ahead. The US buys between 5% and 6% of South Africa's citrus export volume, but that trade is concentrated in the Western and Northern Cape.

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Citrusdal was identified as particularly dependent on American buyers. Association chairman Gerrit van der Merwe said growers cannot easily redirect their fruit to other markets. He said a citrus grower cannot simply divert his crop because markets have different phytosanitary requirements and consumer tastes, and entire orchards have been planted specifically for the US market. The association warned that losing AGOA benefits would expose citrus exports to ordinary US duties generally ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 US cents per kilogram.

Citrus Sector Jobs and Tariff Risks Analysis

Mandarins, lemons and grapefruit would face those duties alongside an existing 12.5% tariff, putting South African exporters at a disadvantage to competitors such as Peru and Chile. Chief executive Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele said a bilateral trade agreement with the US would be the best solution. Alternatively, she proposed separate AGOA treatment for seasonal fresh produce. Parks identified agriculture, particularly citrus, and manufacturing as vulnerable sectors in the Western Cape.

He said existing US tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump had already cost about 100 jewellery jobs in Cape Town, 450 furniture manufacturing jobs in Atlantis and Malmesbury, and 450 food-canning jobs in Tulbagh. Further losses had also affected Cape Town's packaging sector. Cosatu called for continued negotiations and support for affected workers and companies, including industrial incentives, tax holidays and assistance through the Unemployment Insurance Fund's Temporary Employment Relief Scheme.

Economic Impact and Diversification Strategies Outlined

The federation said: We cannot afford to abandon a single worker, business, industry or community. Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo said the US accounted for about 4% of South Africa's agricultural exports, worth $504 million in 2025. He said losing preferential access would not close the American market but could make South African products less competitive, and urged exporters to diversify into Asia and the Middle East without abandoning established markets.

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Johann Els, chief economist at PSG Financial Services, said the direct effect on national economic growth was likely to be small. He said the bigger concern is the potential impact on business confidence, investment and diplomatic relations between the two countries. IMM Graduate School research dean Dr Ernest van Biljon said national trade figures could conceal the impact on individual communities.

He said automotive products accounted for 64% of AGOA exports in 2024, although Europe bought more than half of South Africa's automotive export volumes. Naamsa, the Automotive Business Council, was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of writing. Government said AGOA exports fell from $4 billion in 2024 to about $1.7 billion in 2025, representing roughly 10% of South African exports to the US.

Government Maintains Negotiations Amidst Trade Concerns

Most South African exports to the American market entered under ordinary trade terms. Pretoria said it had offered further trade concessions to Washington and would assess the impact on individual companies while retaining measures introduced in response to earlier US tariffs. Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau said negotiations would continue alongside efforts to find alternative markets and protect jobs.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer cited concerns about barriers to American trade and investment, corruption, and US national security and foreign policy interests. The AGOA programme removes ordinary US import duties on qualifying goods from eligible African countries, although additional tariffs may still apply.