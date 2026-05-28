South Africa faces 160,000 pending asylum appeals as missing cases mount

The Refugee Appeals Authority lists 70,976 active and 90,024 inactive asylum cases, highlighting systemic failures in processing, documentation and judicial capacity, according to human rights advocates.

More than one hundred and sixty thousand asylum seeker appeal cases are still awaiting resolution in South Africa , according to a briefing delivered to Parliament by the Department of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

The backlog at the Refugee Appeals Authority is split into two distinct groups. Seventy thousand nine hundred and seventy six cases are classified as active, meaning the applicants continue to renew their temporary asylum permits while they wait for a decision. The remaining ninety thousand twenty four cases are listed as inactive because the individuals have disappeared and their whereabouts are unknown. This uncertainty raises the grim possibility that many are either dead or have departed the country without detection.

Human rights lawyer Mametlwe Sebei of Lawyers for Human Rights criticized the government’s attempt to clear the backlog, noting that the initiative launched in 2021 has yielded little progress. Sebei highlighted a broader deterioration in public services over the past decade, which has led to widespread gaps in documentation for ordinary South Africans as well as for migrants.

He argued that the current system forces asylum seekers to travel from their points of entry to a single, centralised processing centre in Marabastad, Pretoria. The cost and uncertainty of that journey discourage many from returning to apply, especially when they are not assured of being attended to at the facility.

The lawyer also pointed out that a portion of asylum seekers are denied refugee status but never file an appeal, either because they lack the resources to do so or because they cannot obtain the necessary paperwork. He linked the mounting appeals backlog to a deeper crisis within the judicial system, where procedural delays and insufficient capacity have allowed the number of pending cases to swell across the board.

Sebei called for comprehensive reforms that address both the logistical challenges of processing asylum claims and the systemic weaknesses of the courts, emphasizing that without such changes the humanitarian and legal ramifications will continue to expand





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