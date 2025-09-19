South Africa Extends Deadline for National Minimum Wage Input

South Africa's Department of Employment and Labour has extended the deadline for public input on adjustments to the National Minimum Wage (NMW) for 2026. The National Minimum Wage Commission is seeking feedback on potential wage increases, which are expected to surpass inflation.

The Department of Employment and Labour has extended the deadline for public input and submissions on adjustments to the National Minimum Wage (NMW) for 2026. The National Minimum Wage Commission conducts an annual call for stakeholder input, which is compiled into a recommendation report for potential wage adjustments the following year. These recommendations are submitted to the Minister of Employment and Labour later in 2025, in accordance with Section 6(2) of the NMW Act.

\To gather more comprehensive data, the commission launched an online survey and questionnaire, emphasizing its role in analyzing the input and aiding in a more detailed report. Further opportunities for input and comment will be provided after the report's publication, ensuring those submissions are considered before final implementation in 2026. \The National Minimum Wage represents the lowest permissible remuneration rate employers are legally obligated to pay their employees for each hour worked. Currently fixed at R28.79 per hour, it was announced in February 2025 and implemented from March of that year. This translates to a minimum weekly salary of R1,094 for a 38-hour work week, or R4,737 per month. For employees working a 45-hour week, the minimum salary increased to R1,295 per week and R5,610 per month. The National Minimum Wage Commission is responsible for annually reviewing and recommending adjustments to the national minimum wage. It also conducts annual investigations and reports to the minister on the national minimum wage's impact on the economy, collective bargaining, and income differentials. Stakeholder input is crucial to this process, as it directly influences the final approved rate. While the NMW commission speaks of 'possible' changes, it has already pledged to increase the minimum wage above inflation annually at the bare minimum. The commission gazetted its medium-term NMW targets, setting a three-year goal for the minimum wage and its commitment to achieving it. 2026 marks the final year within this three-year timeframe outlined by the commission, suggesting that the same targets and considerations will likely be factored into this year's report. \Although the commission considers all input received, it has explicitly linked the minimum wage to economic indicators. Future increases will be tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the median wage level in the country. The commission has also determined that the minimum wage should increase at rates surpassing inflation, ensuring real wage growth and preventing erosion of purchasing power. \The Commission incorporates several factors in the annual adjustment process, including the cost of living, South Africa's GDP, the overall business environment, and potential impacts on job creation and employment





National Minimum Wage South Africa Employment Labor Laws Wage Increases Inflation

