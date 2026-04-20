South Africa Expands Research Capacity with 41 New Academic Chairs and UNESCO Partnership

Minister Blade Nzimande has announced 41 new research chairs across historically disadvantaged universities to foster equitable innovation, while the University of Johannesburg secures a new UNESCO chair to promote digital inclusivity.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation , Professor Blade Nzimande, has officially unveiled 41 new research chairs , marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of South Africa ’s academic and scientific landscape. This latest cohort is strategically aligned with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation ’s decadal plan for 2022-2032, a roadmap designed to propel the nation into a future defined by technological advancement and socio-economic resilience.

By distributing these chairs across a broader range of public universities—including the Central University of Technology, Tshwane University of Technology, Walter Sisulu University, and for the first time, Sol Plaatje University—the government is making a deliberate effort to decentralize research excellence. This initiative serves as a corrective measure against historical disparities that previously concentrated intellectual resources within a select few research-intensive institutions. The program, which operates under the South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI) established in 2006, now supports over 240 operational chairs across a diverse spectrum of fields, ranging from the natural sciences and engineering to the humanities. During the announcement, Minister Nzimande underscored that this initiative is as much about social justice as it is about academic rigor. Notably, 32 of the 41 new chairs have been awarded to Black researchers, signaling a systemic shift in the demographic composition of South Africa’s leading academic minds. Nzimande emphasized that the goal is not only to increase the number of doctoral graduates—helping the nation reach a significant milestone where over half of permanent academic staff hold PhDs—but to ensure that research is socially responsive. He challenged the new chairholders to move beyond the confines of ivory tower academia and traditional journal publications. Instead, he urged them to apply their intellectual output to solve real-world problems, such as food insecurity, water sanitation, the Just Energy Transition, and the persistent challenges of structural poverty and climate change. The mandate is clear: research must transition from theoretical findings into tangible innovations that directly improve the lives of those in rural clinics, local farms, and marginalized communities. In a parallel development that highlights the global ambitions of South African academia, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has been awarded a prestigious UNESCO chair focused on cultural inclusivity and equity in digital media for the 2026 to 2030 cycle. Held by Professor Prinola Govenden, this chair aims to navigate the complexities of the fourth industrial revolution by ensuring that Africa’s digital transformation remains inclusive and representative of local knowledge systems. To formalize this vision, UJ has entered into a strategic partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), an agreement signed by Minister Solly Malatsi and UJ leadership. This collaboration underscores a multi-sectoral approach to digital governance, where government policy, university research capacity, private industry investment, and civil society accountability converge. By addressing digital exclusion and promoting equitable access to technology, this initiative reinforces the role of South African universities as active participants in shaping policy and fostering social legitimacy in an increasingly digitized global economy. The synthesis of these new research chairs and the UNESCO partnership reflects a national strategy that prioritizes localized, evidence-based solutions to navigate the complex socio-technical challenges of the modern era





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