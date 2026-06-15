South Africa Expands Consular Support for Companies Amid Anti-Immigrant Backlash

The South African government is strengthening consular services for its companies abroad following tensions over illegal migration and anti-immigrant protests, with ministers engaging affected businesses and enhancing cooperation with African nations.

The South Africa n government is expanding consular services for its companies operating across Africa and beyond, as backlash from anti-immigrant protests threatens their operations. Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who also chairs the inter-ministerial committee on migration, stated on Sunday that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is directly engaging with South Africa n businesses abroad.

Minister Ronald Lamola has already met affected companies, offering support and consular services to those facing operational difficulties or reputational damage linked to tensions over illegal migration and the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa. Kubayi acknowledged that the country's brand is suffering, and these measures aim to mitigate the fallout. South African firms in sectors like telecoms, banking, retail, and entertainment have spent decades building their presence across African markets, making reputational harm a significant commercial concern.

The government is also promoting trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). South Africa's exports under AfCFTA have reached about 2 billion rand, mainly to Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Rwanda, Cameroon, and Algeria, while imports from implementing countries like Kenya, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia total around 610 million rand over the same period.

Business lobby groups, including Business Unity South Africa and Business Leadership South Africa, have called for orderly handling of immigration tensions, warning that targeting foreign nationals harms South Africa's economic interests. Dirco is continuing its engagement with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and foreign ministries of affected countries such as Malawi, Nigeria, and Ghana, whose nationals have been prominent in recent deportation operations.

These efforts aim to coordinate repatriation protocols, share operational information, and provide factual briefings to counter misinformation and disinformation. Kubayi expressed appreciation for initiatives by several African countries to repatriate their citizens from South Africa, emphasizing that the government is cooperating to facilitate safe, orderly, and voluntary repatriation. She stressed that immigration challenges must be addressed through lawful, peaceful, and constitutional means.

South Africa currently chairs the SADC Council of Ministers and is set to take over the full SADC chairmanship in August. The inter-ministerial committee reports that over 40,000 people have been arrested for violations of the Immigration Act since the start of the year, including more than 7,400 in the past month alone. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber highlighted the vulnerability of the green ID book, calling it the most defrauded identity document in South Africa and across the continent.

He noted that the physical photograph can be easily manipulated or swapped, and advancements in artificial intelligence now allow for even greater-scale document fraud. The consular push coincides with the government's efforts to publicize its enforcement record ahead of a June 30 deadline set by anti-immigration groups for illegal foreign nationals to leave South Africa. The government is balancing firm enforcement with diplomatic outreach to protect its economic interests and maintain regional relationships.

By expanding consular services and engaging directly with businesses, South Africa aims to contain the damage from the protests and reassure investors of its commitment to rule of law and regional cooperation. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing dialogues between South Africa and its African partners to manage migration issues without undermining bilateral trade and investment ties





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South Africa Consular Services Anti-Immigrant Protests Business Backlash Illegal Migration

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