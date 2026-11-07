South Africa Electoral Commission Orders Recounts in Five Wards After 2026 Election Objections

The IEC has ordered recounts in five specific wards after receiving 197 objections to the 2026 local government election results, leaving all outcomes provisional until final determination.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has mandated detailed recounts in five specific wards following the conclusion of the 2026 local government elections. This administrative action comes as the commission continues to process a significant volume of objections lodged by various political parties and individual candidates. IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya confirmed that the body had received 197 formal objections by 3pm on Saturday, marking a critical phase in the post-election validation process.

Official Recount Directives Issued

Mosotho Moepya clarified that the Electoral Commission has ordered audits in one instance and full recounts in five other wards. These directives apply to specific voting districts where procedural irregularities or close margins were identified during the initial objection review. The commission aims to ensure absolute accuracy in the final seat allocation by re-examining the ballots in these targeted areas.

Also read South Africa 2026 Local Government Elections: Coalition Politics and Shifting Power Dynamics

The five wards affected by these new recount orders are Ward 257 in the City of Tshwane, located at the Village Montessori School voting district, and Ward 102, also in Tshwane, situated at PAC Projects. Additionally, the recounts will cover Ward 119 in Emalahleni at the Elly Park Fire Station, Ward 4 in Thabazimbi Local Municipality at the Shalom Church Centre, and Ward 12 in the Breede Valley Local Municipality at Christian Life Ministries. IEC staff will conduct these recounts in the presence of political party agents to maintain transparency.

Objection Status and Vote Distribution

Of the 197 objections received, 54 have already been dismissed by the commission, while others have been withdrawn by the applicants. Only two objections have been upheld, meaning they were found to have a material impact on the outcome of the results. This low number of successful challenges suggests that most discrepancies were either procedural errors or lacked sufficient evidence to alter the vote counts significantly.

Advertisement

After 99% of the votes were counted, the African National Congress (ANC) held the most votes nationally at 30.8%, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) lying second on 24%. These provisional percentages remain subject to change as the commission finalizes its determination of the remaining objections. The integrity of these standing figures is paramount, as they influence the broader political landscape and coalition negotiations.

Provisional Results and Provincial Updates

Mosotho Moepya stressed that all results remain provisional until the commission has fully completed its consideration of all outstanding objections. He warned that the provisional results may change as a consequence of the final determination, particularly if the commission upholds additional objections. Seats allocated in the provisional results could also shift if the commission decides that certain votes were incorrectly counted or invalidated.

Results processing has been completed in the Free State, Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo provinces. However, the process is still under way in Gauteng, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal. The IEC expects to conclude the remaining administrative processes on Saturday evening, pushing to finalize all data before the public announcement. The commission plans to announce the final results of the 2026 local government elections on Sunday at 6pm, providing a definitive conclusion to the electoral cycle.