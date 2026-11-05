South Africa Election Day Weather Forecast November 6 2026 Storms and Heat Warnings

The SA Weather Service issues yellow warnings for severe thunderstorms and flooding in KZN and Gauteng on Election Day November 6 2026. Check regional impacts.

Electoral officials and voters across South Africa face significant logistical challenges as the South African Weather Service issues severe weather warnings for Friday November 6 2026. The forecast predicts a combination of extreme heat and dangerous storms that could disrupt polling stations particularly in the eastern and central provinces.

Severe Storm Warnings for Eastern Provinces

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours hail and severe lightning over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal Gauteng and the south-western Highveld of Mpumalanga. These conditions are expected to cause flooding and damage to infrastructure which may impede travel for voters and election observers on Election Day.

Also read South Africa Local Elections: Arrest, Fuel Drop and Weather Warnings on November 3 2026

Additionally a yellow level 2 warning covers the eastern part of the Free State and North West central parts of KwaZulu-Natal in places over the Highveld of Mpumalanga and parts of the Western Bushveld of Limpopo. This warning indicates that severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours hail and severe lightning will result in localized flooding in these specific regions.

Residents in Mpumalanga can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld and northern escarpment. The extreme south-west of the province will experience scattered thundershowers while other areas remain partly cloudy and hot to very hot.

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High Fire Risk in Interior Regions

While the east deals with rain the interior of the country faces an extreme fire danger due to high temperatures and dry conditions. The weather service notes extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of the Northern Cape Free State North West most parts of Limpopo northern Gauteng and places in Mpumalanga.

North West residents are bracing for partly cloudy windy and hot to very hot weather with isolated thundershowers that may become scattered in the extreme east. The Free State will see partly cloudy windy and warm to hot conditions with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east and central areas becoming scattered in the extreme east.

The central Free State will be fine with partly cloudy windy and warm to hot weather becoming cool in the west. Rain chances exist over the extreme south-western parts in the morning but otherwise the day remains stable. The Western Cape will experience cloudy and cool conditions over the western parts with rain expected until the afternoon spreading along the southern coast.

Coastal Conditions and Political Context

In the Western Cape the day will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast. The southwest will be cloudy with chances of light rain in places along the coast west of Oyster Bay in the evening. The Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast with partly cloudy and warm conditions becoming cloudy south of the escarpment in the afternoon.

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Rain is expected in places with scattered showers along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior in the evening. KwaZulu-Natal residents will face partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with scattered showers and thundershowers. The coast and adjacent interior will become cloudy in the afternoon which may affect visibility and travel times.

Amidst these weather challenges political tensions remain high with parties like the MK preparing for a contentious count. Duduzane Zuma expressed confidence in MK party victories stating that they are shaking and baking with champagne on ice ready for the results. The combination of stormy weather and heated political rhetoric creates a complex environment for voters navigating the polls on Friday November 6 2026.