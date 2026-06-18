South Africa Edges Pakistan in T20 World Cup After Dercksen and de Klerk's Resilient Partnership

Annerie Dercksen's maiden World Cup half-century and Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 37 guided South Africa to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in a low-scoring Women's T20 World Cup encounter. The Proteas' struggles against spin and fielding errors raise concerns for their upcoming clash against India.

South Africa survived a scrappy match, claiming a two-wicket win against Pakistan that put their T20 World Cup campaign back on track on Wednesday night.

In an ugly mistake-laden clash, the Proteas reached a modest target of 127-which appropriately ended with a leg-side wide-thanks to a first World Cup half-century from Annerie Dercksen and another gritty innings from Nadine de Klerk, who was dropped twice but scored a crucial 37. South Africa's shortcomings against spin were again glaringly apparent and will be a huge concern ahead of their next match against India on Sunday.

Had Pakistan batted better, an extra 20 runs could have proved fatal for the Proteas. The South Africans started well, but lapses in concentration and poor execution turned positions of dominance into situations of desperation





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Women's T20 World Cup South Africa Vs Pakistan Annerie Dercksen Nadine De Klerk Fatima Sana

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