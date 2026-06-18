South Africa Earn Late Penalty Draw Against Czech Republic, Still Need Win Over South Korea to Stay Alive

A dramatic 2-2 draw in Atlanta saw South Africa rescue a point from the Czech Republic with a last‑minute penalty, leaving a must‑win against South Korea as the only path to the knockout stage.

South Africa kept their 2026 World Cup dreams alive on Thursday night in Atlanta, salvaging a dramatic 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic thanks to a last‑minute penalty conversion.

The Bafana Bafana side fell behind early when a Czech header found the net, but a resilient comeback saw them level after a foul on forward Relebohile Mofokeng inside the box. The ensuing spot‑kick was calmly placed by the same forward, sealing the equaliser and leaving the South Africans with a precious point. The result means that South Africa must now defeat South Korea in their final group game to retain any realistic chance of progressing to the knockout phase.

The match was a mixed bag of individual performances. Goalkeeper Andile Fikeni (referred to as Williams in some reports) produced a vital save early in the second half, denying a Czech header that would have put the visitors on a comfortable 2-0 lead. Captain Siyabonga Ngubane, deployed in a sweeping role, struggled to influence the game positively, his presence seemingly slowing the build‑up play rather than accelerating it.

Mid‑fielder Modiba displayed ferocious work‑rate but was repeatedly caught out of position, attempting speculative long‑range attempts at the instruction of coach Hugo Broos and delivering loose balls into dangerous areas that the Czech defence cleared with ease. In contrast, the lone‑man defensive effort of defender Thabo Mudau shone for extended periods, absorbing pressure and organizing the back line, though a lapse in judgment allowed a square pass that directly led to the Czech goal. The midfield battle was equally uneven.

Veteran midfielder Lwazi Mokoena, a familiar figure in Bafana's recent campaigns, made a notable impact by driving the ball forward, tracking back when needed, and eventually winning the penalty that proved decisive. However, his temper flared, earning a yellow card that will suspend him for the next match, a significant loss for the side. Young midfielder Yaya Sithole, returning from a one‑match ban, is expected to replace the under‑performing holding midfielder who struggled with pace and distribution.

The forwards also drew attention: striker Lyle Foster, surprisingly omitted from the starting eleven, was replaced by the 21‑year‑old who struggled against the physically imposing Czech defenders, mishandling several key touches and missing a clear opportunity before half‑time. In contrast, substitute striker Rayners, introduced in the 66th minute, managed to get a shot on target in addition to Mokoena's penalty, providing a glimmer of offensive promise. Overall, the draw reflects both the potential and the fragility of South Africa's campaign.

The team showed a capacity to battle back from adversity, yet defensive lapses, misplaced positioning, and disciplinary issues continue to hamper consistency. The upcoming clash with South Korea will be a must‑win, demanding tactical adjustments, disciplined defending, and sharper finishing to keep the World Cup hopes alive.

Fans can continue to follow every match of the 2026 tournament via DStv platforms, with live broadcast options across Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages, as well as streaming through the DStv Stream app for on‑the‑go viewing





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Czech Republic World Cup 2026 Atlanta Match Penalty Draw South Korea Bafana Bafana Football Analysis Group Stage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GSMA tells Africa to copy South Africa on devicesScrapping the 9% smartphone excise duty triggered an immediate jump in entry-level sales, the GSMA says in a new report.

Read more »

South Africa and Czech Republic draw 1-1 in World Cup Group ABoth sides move onto one point, two behind co-hosts Mexico and South Korea, who face off later on Thursday.

Read more »

South Africa and Czech Republic Draw in World Cup Group B ClSouth Africa and the Czech Republic played to a 1-1 draw in a World Cup Group B match marred by a controversial handball penalty. Pundits debated the decision, which shifted momentum, while both teams expressed disappointment with the result. The draw sets up a decisive final matchday for Group B qualification.

Read more »

South Africa Coach Criticizes Atlanta Stadium After Draw Against Czech RepublicSouth Africa coach Hugo Broos expressed dissatisfaction with the Atlanta stadium, stating it lacked the atmosphere of a traditional football stadium after his team's 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The result kept South Africa's World Cup hopes alive. Broos contrasted the venue with the historic Estadio Azteca where South Africa lost their opening match, and criticized lengthy drinks breaks during the game.

Read more »