South Africa Draws 2-2 with Kenya in AFCON 2027 Qualifier

Bafana Bafana missed a chance to extend their winning streak to three matches after Ryan Ogam equalized for Kenya in stoppage time at Orlando Stadium.

South Africa's path to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations faced an immediate hurdle on Friday evening as Bafana Bafana settled for a 2-2 draw against Kenya at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. The result interrupts a winning start for the hosts in Group D, leaving them with only a slender advantage in the race for qualification spots.

Match Details and Scoring Timeline

Bafana Bafana appeared poised to secure their third consecutive victory in the group stage when Relebohile Mofokeng struck to make the score 2-1 with just under fifteen minutes of regulation time remaining. However, Harambee Stars substitute Ryan Ogam delivered a stunning equalizer just before the final whistle to salvage a point for the visiting team. The match concluded with a 2-2 scoreline in the first leg of the qualifier.

Also read Friday double: Springboks vs France, Bafana Bafana vs Kenya

Kenya started the contest with explosive energy. Adam Wilson tested goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with an acrobatic volley in the opening seconds, forcing Williams to tip the ball over the bar for a corner kick. South Africa responded with early pressure, creating chances through a flicked header from Iqraam Rayners and a scooped effort from Tshepang Moremi that went just wide.

The deadlock was broken in the ninth minute through a calamitous own goal by Kenya's Amos Wanjala. Under heavy pressure from the Bafana Bafana attacking press, Wanjala failed to control a back-pass and stabbed the ball into his own net, handing the hosts a crucial early advantage.

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Kenya's Equalizer and First Half Dynamics

The match settled into a rhythmic lull during the middle portion of the first half before resuming intensity just before the break. Thabang Matuludi conceded a penalty following an inadvertent handball, providing Kenya with their first real opportunity to level the scores.

Michael Olunga stepped up to convert the spot-kick, making it 1-1. The goal also marked a significant individual milestone for Olunga, as he joined William Ouma as the joint all-time leading scorer for the Harambee Stars with 35 international goals. The result leveled the playing field heading into the interval.

South Africa pushed for a return to the lead before halftime. Rayners had a close-range opportunity denied by a brave block from Kenya goalkeeper Bryne Omondi, but the hosts could not break the deadlock before the referee called for halftime with the score tied at one goal apiece.

Second Half Pressure and Late Drama

Resilience remained a key theme in the second half as Omondi produced another critical save to deny Rayners one-on-one shortly after the break. The Kenyan keeper's intervention came after a defensive error by Frank Odhiambo allowed Rayners to capitalize on a loose ball, but Omondi's reflexes preserved the stalemate.

Bafana Bafana began to control the tempo as the second half progressed. Relebohile Mofokeng nearly reclaimed the lead just before the hour mark, hitting the post with a sharp shot following good support play from Oswin Appollis on the left flank.

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The hosts finally broke through in the 77th minute when substitute Lyle Foster orchestrated the decisive attack. Foster cushioned a lofted pass from Mofokeng into the penalty area, allowing Mofokeng to sprint onto the ball and volley home a well-taken goal that gave South Africa a 2-1 advantage.

Despite appearing to be on course for victory, Bafana Bafana conceded a late equalizer. Ryan Ogam scored a fine solo goal in the final minute of regulation time. The substitute held off multiple defenders before driving a low shot through the legs of Matuludi and beyond the reach of Williams, ending the night with a 2-2 draw.

Tournament Implications and Next Steps

The draw leaves South Africa just one point ahead of nearest chasers Guinea at the top of the Group D standings. Kenya, who have already qualified as co-hosts, moved above Eritrea into third place on two points.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again for the second leg of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier on Tuesday, 17 November. That crucial Matchday 4 fixture will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, where both sides will aim to secure their position in the tournament.