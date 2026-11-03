South Africa Domain .co.za Tender Opens for 10-Year Contract

Zadna seeks a new operator for .co.za registry services, requiring local data storage and transformation goals for a 10-year term starting in 2027.

Zadna (Name Authority) has officially launched a competitive tender process to select the next operator of South Africa's primary commercial internet domain, .co.za. This strategic procurement initiative comes as the current operational agreement with Zarc approaches its expiration date in September 2027. The announcement signals a significant transition in the governance and technical management of the nation's digital infrastructure.

Tender Scope and Operational Framework

The request for proposals, issued on Monday, encompasses comprehensive registry services for four specific domain extensions: .co.za, .web.za, .net.za, and .org.za. Zadna is offering a long-term ten-year agreement to the winning bidder, with the contract period commencing five years from the first of October in the year the takeover occurs. This structure ensures stability and extended planning horizons for the selected entity responsible for maintaining critical internet address systems.

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The incumbent operator, Zarc, was established by the non-profit ZA Central Registry and Domain Name Services. Under the current arrangement, the registry operator manages the technical backbone of the system, including domain registrations, renewals, transfers, and the underlying domain name system infrastructure. Zadna retains its position as the regulatory body, handling policy development and oversight, while Zarc executes the day-to-day technical operations required to keep the domains functional.

Security and Transformation Requirements

The tender documentation places a heavy emphasis on data sovereignty and national security. Bidders are explicitly required to ensure that all infrastructure and registry data remain physically located within South Africa. This requirement aims to protect sensitive consumer and corporate information from foreign jurisdictions and aligns with broader national data protection strategies.

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Furthermore, the procurement process mandates a managed handover procedure designed to prevent any service disruption for registrars and domain holders. Zadna has stressed that continuity of service is central to this procurement exercise, as stated by acting CEO Lerato Seema on Tuesday. Prospective operators must demonstrate their capability to execute a seamless transition without interrupting the daily functioning of internet addresses for millions of South African users.

Localisation and Stakeholder Obligations

Beyond technical capabilities, the tender requires bidders to articulate their contributions to localisation, skills development, and transformation within the South African market. These criteria reflect the government's broader economic objectives to ensure that digital infrastructure growth benefits local communities and fosters industry capacity. Bidders must provide detailed plans showing how their operations will support these socio-economic goals, making the tender more than just a technical selection but a policy-driven procurement.

Logistical requirements for the selection process include a compulsory online briefing scheduled for 20 November. This session is mandatory for all interested parties to ensure a uniform understanding of the tender specifications. Following this briefing, the deadline for proposal submission is set for noon on 14 December. This timeline allows Zadna sufficient time to evaluate the technical, financial, and strategic merits of each submission before making a final decision.

Leadership Changes and Regulatory Context

This procurement follows a period of significant leadership turbulence within the regulatory body. Molehe Wesi, the former CEO of the regulator, was summarily dismissed on 8 June following a disciplinary process triggered by a forensic investigation. This information was revealed in a written reply to a parliamentary question in August, highlighting the intensifying scrutiny over the governance of national digital assets.

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The dismissal of Molehe Wesi has added a layer of complexity to the current tender process, underscoring the need for transparent and robust operational standards in the new contract. The regulatory environment is evolving rapidly, and the new operator must navigate both technical challenges and heightened political and social expectations. The selection of a new registry operator is therefore viewed as a critical step in restoring confidence and ensuring the long-term viability of South Africa's domain name system.