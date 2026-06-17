South Africa Deports Nigerian Family After Ireland Denies Asylum

South Africa's Home Affairs Minister confirmed the deportation of a Nigerian family to their home country after they were returned from Ireland, where their asylum plea was rejected. The family, held at Lindela facility, was sent to Nigeria within days of arrival, highlighting South Africa's strict immigration enforcement and a 46% rise in removals over two years.

The South Africa n Department of Home Affairs has confirmed the deportation of a Nigeria n family, originally from South Africa , back to Nigeria after their asylum claim was denied in Ireland .

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber provided details in a parliamentary response, stating that Titilayo Oluwakemi Oyekanmi and her three sons were taken into custody at OR Tambo International Airport and held at the Lindela Holding Facility. Following the issuance of travel documents by the Nigerian Embassy, the family was repatriated to Nigeria within 72 hours of their arrival. This case underscores the complex interplay of international asylum procedures and South Africa's stringent immigration enforcement.

The family's journey began in South Africa, where they held permanent residency before fleeing to Ireland in 2023. Oyekanmi claimed that she and her children were targeted by a criminal gang in South Africa, leading her to seek protection abroad.

However, Irish authorities, under the Department of Justice, denied her asylum application and subsequent appeal, concluding that the family did not qualify for refugee protection and that they could potentially live safely in South Africa. This denial set in motion a chain of events that resulted in their deportation from Ireland to South Africa, their country of last permanent residence, and then onward removal to Nigeria.

This incident occurs against the backdrop of a significant ramp-up in immigration enforcement within South Africa. Minister Schreiber highlighted that deportations and repatriations have increased by 46% over the past two years, a policy shift driven by a commitment to enforcing immigration laws and restoring what the government calls the rule of law. The operations include both mandatory deportations for those violating immigration rules and voluntary repatriations, often spurred by concerns over xenophobic violence and widespread anti-migrant protests.

The case of the Oyekanmi family illustrates how these domestic policies intersect with the outcomes of asylum claims made in other jurisdictions, particularly the European Union, and demonstrates the limited protections available to migrants who move across multiple borders in search of safety





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