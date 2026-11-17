South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation formally demarches Nigerian High Commissioner Olufemi Adewumi Fani-Kayode following a diplomatic breach involving social media remarks.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation ( DIRCO) has officially demarched the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of South Africa, Olufemi Adewumi Fani-Kayode. This diplomatic action follows a series of events that occurred after the High Commissioner presented his Letters of Credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The incident culminated in public remarks made by Fani-Kayode on social media platforms regarding his interaction with the President.

Origins of the Diplomatic Incident

The tension originated from the formal presentation of credentials, a standard diplomatic procedure where a new envoy is introduced to the host country's head of state. Following this meeting, High Commissioner Olufemi Adewumi Fani-Kayode took to social media to express his displeasure. He alleged that his speech during the presentation to President Cyril Ramaphosa was cut short, a claim that sparked a diplomatic controversy between the two nations.

Also read Nigeria's High Commissioner Accuses South Africa of Excluding Speech from Livestream

Official Response from DIRCO

South African officials moved quickly to address the breach in protocol. DIRCO Director-General Zane Dangor emphasized the necessity of preserving the longstanding and historic bilateral relationship between South Africa and Nigeria. Dangor reminded the High Commissioner of established diplomatic norms, noting that public grievances should not be aired on personal social media channels. The goal is to maintain stability and respect in relations between the two countries.

Reference to Vienna Convention

In his communication to the Nigerian envoy, Director-General Zane Dangor cited specific international law to justify the department's position. He reminded Olufemi Adewumi Fani-Kayode that Article 41 of the Vienna Convention mandates that all diplomatic agents must conduct official business with the receiving state through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This legal framework ensures that diplomatic interactions remain formal, respectful, and under the guidance of established governmental bodies.

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Proper Channels for Communication

The Director-General stressed that all official communication should be conducted through established diplomatic channels rather than public forums. By directing the High Commissioner to adhere to these protocols, DIRCO aims to prevent future misunderstandings and ensure that any disagreements are handled privately and professionally. This approach underscores the importance of respecting state sovereignty and diplomatic decorum in international relations.

Preserving Bilateral Relations

The primary objective of the demarche is to safeguard the diplomatic ties between South Africa and Nigeria. Both nations value their historical connections, and DIRCO is committed to ensuring that such ties are not jeopardized by informal or public disputes. The incident serves as a reminder of the rigorous standards expected of diplomatic representatives, who must navigate complex international environments with care and adherence to global conventions.