South Africa's Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has justified delays in launching a new national mining rights cadastre system, highlighting the need for customization under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and thorough historical data migration. The system, being developed by PMG and a local partner after an open tender, is currently being tested in the Western Cape and will expand to other provinces once data integration is complete.

The South Africa n government has defended the timeline for implementing a new mining rights administration system, asserting that it remains on schedule for national rollout after an initial launch in the Western Cape .

The project, a flagship initiative to overhaul the country's dysfunctional mineral resources database, has faced criticism over delays, but officials emphasize that careful customization and data migration are essential to meet legal standards and ensure long-term reliability. For years, stakeholders have highlighted the urgent need to replace the outdated system used for processing prospecting and mining rights applications.

In 2024, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) awarded the contract to PMG, a Canadian firm partnered with a South African company, to design, implement, and maintain the new digital cadastre. The department recently clarified that additional time is required to tailor the software to South Africa's specific regulatory environment, particularly the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).

Director-General Jacob Mbele explained that the system must support three core functions: enabling public applications for rights, allowing departmental evaluation, and facilitating the issuance and management of granted rights. He stressed that this is not a plug-and-play solution but a bespoke platform built to align with South Africa's first-come, first-served principle, which prioritizes applicants with proven expertise and financial capacity while preventing duplicate claims on the same mineral rights over identical land parcels.

A major focus has been the accurate migration of historical data, including previously awarded rights, into the new cadastre. Mbele acknowledged that this data cleansing and verification process has consumed considerable time but is critical to maintaining system integrity and avoiding future disputes. Project manager Vuyiswa Ramosongoana confirmed that the Western Cape pilot phase is already processing some mining rights applications, with lessons learned informing the next steps.

The province was chosen as the test site because it has a relatively low backlog, few outstanding appeals, and the highest concentration of operational mines, offering a robust environment to evaluate effectiveness. Rollout to other provinces will depend on completing data migration, which Ramosongoana identified as the key prerequisite. Regarding procurement, Mbele rejected allegations that PMG and its local partner were handpicked without competition.

He affirmed that the tender was open, competitive, and conducted in line with government procurement rules, with evaluation based primarily on functionality and cost. This response aims to counter skepticism about transparency. The new cadastre is seen as vital for boosting mineral exploration by creating a more efficient, transparent, and accountable licensing system, ultimately clearing the existing backlog of prospecting and mining licences that has hampered investment.

While confidence among observers wanes with each delay, the department maintains that meticulous preparation now will prevent larger problems later, positioning the system as a cornerstone for revitalizing South Africa's mining sector





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cadastre System Mining Rights South Africa Mineral And Petroleum Resources Development Ac PMG Data Migration Western Cape Procurement Licensing Exploration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Presidency pushes back against WHO over xenophobia claims in South AfricaThe Presidency of South Africa responds to WHO Director-General's claims about xenophobic violence, stating that reports of deaths of Ethiopian nationals are incorrect while acknowledging tragic loss of life.

Read more »

South Africa Marks 50 Years Since Soweto Uprising, President Calls for Youth Policy ResetPresident Cyril Ramaphosa led the 50th‑anniversary Youth Day events, reaffirming government commitment to tackle unemployment, poverty and inequality among South Africa's young people and unveiling new apprenticeship and digital‑skills initiatives.

Read more »

South Africa Reflects on the 50th Anniversary of the Soweto UprisingThe 1976 Soweto Uprising marked a turning point in the anti-apartheid struggle. As South Africa commemorates its 50th anniversary, residents debate whether Youth Day has lost its deeper meaning or continues to inspire a new generation to value hard-won freedoms.

Read more »

Malawi seeks donations to evacuate 10 000 citizens from South AfricaMalawi has appealed for donations to repatriate an estimated 10 000 citizens affected by anti-foreigner violence in South Africa.

Read more »