South Africa Cyber Risk Rankings and AI Security Debates

Bennie Barnard of NEWORDER warns that South African businesses face unique cyber risks, with cyber incidents and business interruption ranking high. He argues that automated AI tools cannot replace human-led security validation.

South Africa n risk managers identify cyber incidents and business interruption as primary threats, placing them well above global averages. Bennie Barnard, chief commercial officer at NEWORDER, delivered these insights after attending the CyberIsle 2026 conference in the Isle of Man. He emphasized that while business owners fear five distinct categories of risk, attackers predominantly exploit a single, consistent entry point to compromise systems. This disparity highlights a critical vulnerability in how organizations perceive versus defend against modern digital threats.

South African Business Risk Metrics

The Allianz Risk Barometer for 2026 confirms that cyber incidents remain the top business risk in South Africa for the second consecutive year. Forty-eight percent of South African respondents cited cyber threats, compared to forty-two percent globally. This figure represents an increase from forty-four percent recorded a year earlier. Business interruption ranks second locally at forty percent, which is eleven points higher than the global average of twenty-nine percent. This metric also increased by seven points within the last twelve months. Artificial intelligence entered the South African top three concerns at thirty percent, marking its first appearance in this bracket.

C-Suite vs Security Leadership Gaps

A significant disconnect exists between executive priorities and security operations teams. The World Economic Forum Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 reveals that chief executives rank cyber-enabled fraud as their primary concern, surpassing ransomware for the first time. Nearly three out of four respondents reported being affected by or knowing someone affected by fraud in 2025. In contrast, security leaders still prioritize ransomware and supply chain disruption. Bennie Barnard describes this as a leadership failure where the person signing the budget and the person spending it guard different doors. He argues that security must integrate with business decisions to address this divide effectively.

Identity Weaknesses Drive Breaches

Underlying the five main concerns is a singular pattern of vulnerability. Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 reviewed over 750 incident response engagements and found identity weaknesses played a material role in nearly ninety percent of cases. Preventable gaps enabled the intrusion in more than ninety percent of breaches. These failures stemmed from limited visibility, inconsistent controls, and excessive trust in user accounts rather than exotic exploits. Additionally, researchers at Sysdig documented the first ransomware operation run end-to-end by an AI agent in July. The attack exploited a known flaw in an open-source AI tool that had already been patched, proving that new attackers often use old methods through open doors.

AI Penetration Testing Limitations

Despite these findings, some vendors sell automated AI-driven penetration testing as a complete security solution. This marketing pitch lacks scientific support according to research published in December 2025. A study by Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, and Gray Swan AI tested an AI agent against live university networks alongside ten professional human testers. While the AI outperformed nine of the human testers, it produced more false positives and struggled with graphical interfaces. It finished second, while a human tester finished first. AI is effective at finding issues but fails to determine which findings threaten business continuity.

Human Validation Necessity

Effective security requires confirming findings through human oversight. Bennie Barnard advocates for Human Validation at Scale, where every reported finding is confirmed by a named operator. This approach, combined with Adversary Path Engineering, allows businesses to see the specific route an attacker would take. It moves beyond simple severity lists to provide actionable intelligence. Scanners and automated tools have their place, but they cannot replace the strategic insight required to chain small weaknesses into a unified defense strategy. This human element remains essential for protecting businesses against evolving digital threats.