South Africa Corrects Fuel Levy Error Amid Rising Prices Due to Middle East Conflict

The Department of Mineral & Petroleum Resources apologized for a calculation error in diesel fuel levy adjustments, which led to a higher wholesale price increase. The government is extending fuel levy relief to cushion consumers from rising prices caused by the Middle East conflict, but the relief will be phased out by July, resulting in a significant loss of tax revenue.

The Department of Mineral & Petroleum Resources issued a correction on Tuesday regarding the fuel price adjustments set to take effect later in the day.

The department acknowledged an error in the initial announcement, where the reduction in the fuel levy on diesel for May 2026 was incorrectly stated as 0.93 cents per litre instead of 93 cents per litre. This mistake led to a higher wholesale price increase of R6.19 per litre for diesel, rather than the intended R5.27 per litre.

The government had previously announced on April 29 that it would extend the R3 per litre reduction in the general fuel levy for petrol until June 2, while temporarily suspending the tax on diesel. These measures were intended to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The temporary relief for diesel was supposed to be increased by 93 cents to R3.93 per litre, but the error resulted in the levy being incorrectly retained at 93 cents. The department expressed regret for the oversight and apologized for any inconvenience caused ahead of the fuel price adjustment. Despite the correction, the R3.27 increase in the petrol price and the R4.22 per litre rise for paraffin remain unchanged.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has proposed phasing out the fuel levy relief after June 2, with adjustments planned for early June. The general fuel levy for petrol will rise from R1.10 per litre to R2.60, while the levy for diesel will increase from zero to R1.97 before the relief is completely removed by July. The Treasury estimates that these measures will result in a loss of R17.2 billion in tax revenue.

South Africa, as a net oil importer, has been severely affected by the escalation of the Middle East conflict following the US and Israel's attack on Iran on February 28, which disrupted global oil supply and caused prices to surge





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