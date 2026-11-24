NICD, WHO, and UP host World AMR Awareness Week symposium to address rising antibiotic resistance, focusing on surveillance, clinical care, and One Health strategies.

South Africa n health authorities convened a critical symposium on World AMR Awareness Week to address the escalating crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The event, jointly organized by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Department of Health (DoH), and the Antimicrobial Stewardship Initiative at the University of Pretoria, highlights the urgent need for coordinated action. The gathering aims to strengthen the connections between laboratory testing, national surveillance systems, and clinical care to detect resistant infections earlier and improve patient outcomes.

Surveillance Data Reveals High Resistance Rates

Recent analysis presented at the event underscores the severity of the threat, with data indicating that resistant bacteria are becoming increasingly difficult to treat. A 2025 analysis by Dr Vindana Chibabhai, Prof Olga Perovic, and colleagues utilized national laboratory surveillance data from 2024 to reveal stark disparities in resistance levels. The study found that 21.5% of bloodstream infection isolates in the public sector were resistant to carbapenems, while the rate in the private sector reached 30.5%. These antibiotics are often relied upon as a last line of defense for serious bacterial infections, making these high resistance figures particularly alarming for public health officials.

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The data specifically covers bloodstream isolates reported to national surveillance rather than all infections occurring nationally. However, it clearly demonstrates that inappropriate antimicrobial use is accelerating the emergence of resistance, which can naturally occur but is expedited by human behavior. Resistant infections result in longer hospital stays, greater risks for patients, and increased pressure on healthcare systems. Prof Perovic, from the Centre for Healthcare-Associated Infections, Antimicrobial Resistance and Mycoses (CHARM) at the NICD, is presenting findings on what this national surveillance data reveals about the ongoing threat to public health.

Clinical Implications and Diagnostic Challenges

The symposium addresses the complex clinical implications of these findings, emphasizing that hospital-level data can guide initial treatment choices and flag emerging resistance patterns. Laboratory tests for individual patients are essential to determine which antibiotics are likely to work in specific cases. Prof Veronica Ueckermann from the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital is discussing the clinical implications of these resistance patterns, while Dr Roxanne Rule from the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) and UP examines how diagnostic results can directly guide treatment decisions.

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Effective response strategies depend heavily on timely testing, ensuring results reach care teams quickly, and implementing measures to stop infections from spreading. The gap between diagnosis and effective treatment can be critical in severe cases of bloodstream infections. Experts argue that improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic tools is vital for reducing mortality rates associated with multidrug-resistant organisms. The integration of rapid diagnostic capabilities into routine clinical practice remains a primary goal for the participating institutions and health departments.

Access to New Treatments and Stewardship Policies

Ensuring equitable access to newer and reserve antibiotics is a major focus of the symposium, particularly for patients in sub-Saharan Africa. Dr Lauren Jankelowitz of the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) is discussing strategies to improve access when existing options fail. Meanwhile, Ms Thembekile Zwane, an epidemiologist at CHARM, is presenting how surveillance data informed a stewardship-enabled access policy for ceftazidime-avibactam. This policy approach aims to balance the need for advanced treatments with the necessity of preserving antibiotic efficacy.

Dr Prenika Jaglal from the University of the Witwatersrand and the NHLS is sharing laboratory work on antibiotic combinations against multidrug-resistant infections in children. Pediatric cases present unique challenges due to limited dosing options and the rapid progression of infections in young patients. Antimicrobial stewardship, defined as using the right antibiotic at the right dose for the right duration and only when needed, is critical to protecting these medicines. This approach ensures that effective treatments remain available for the patients who need them most.

One Health Approach and Future Action Plans

The symposium's theme, One Health one action: Prevent AMR now, reflects the understanding that resistance moves between people, animals, and the environment. Student research on antimicrobial use in Tshwane paediatric wards and on bacteria found in cattle and the farm environment on a South African beef farm illustrates that the response must reach beyond hospital walls. Prof Francois Maree of the University of Pretoria's Department of Medical Virology is speaking on AMR at the animal-human interface, highlighting the interconnected nature of the crisis.

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Prof Lyndy McGaw of the University's Phytomedicine Programme is exploring the role of plant-based alternatives in animal antimicrobial stewardship. These alternative strategies may help reduce reliance on conventional antibiotics in veterinary medicine, thereby slowing the development of resistance in agricultural settings. The programme also covers how young people and educators can support South Africa's National Action Plan on AMR. Head of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Pretoria and chair of the programme emphasized that keeping antibiotics working needs everyone, including prescribers, pharmacists, laboratories, veterinarians, policymakers, the public, and patients.

The event, hosted by the Antimicrobial Stewardship Initiative, runs from 08:00 to 15:30 at Tswelopele Lecture Hall 1, Prinshof Campus, and can also be joined remotely. Participants are urged to engage with the presentations and subsequent discussions to better understand their roles in combating antimicrobial resistance. The collective efforts of these institutions aim to create a sustainable framework for managing infectious diseases and preserving the efficacy of existing medical interventions for future generations.