South Africa's consumer price inflation reached 5.2 percent in October 2026, the highest in two and a half years, driven by transport costs and food price increases, according to Statistics South Africa.

South Africa's consumer price inflation reached 5.2 percent in October 2026, up from 4.5 percent in September, Statistics South Africa reported. This is the highest inflation print in nearly two and a half years, surpassing the previous peak recorded in May 2024.

The monthly increase of 0.7 percent reflects elevated costs across a broad range of consumer goods. Transport inflation was a major contributor, adding 2.1 percentage points to the overall headline rate with an annual increase of 15.2 percent. Fuel prices drove the transport surge, escalating by 11.8 percent between September and October. This pushed annual fuel inflation to 42.9 percent from 27.9 percent in the prior month, the highest since August 2022 when it stood at 43.2 percent.

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Fuel and Food Inflation Rise

The historical peak since 2008 was 56.3 percent in July 2022, attributed to post-pandemic supply chain constraints and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In October 2026, a litre of 95-octane inland petrol cost R30.251, with average diesel at R35.622 per litre. For comparison, in July 2022, petrol and diesel were priced at R26.74 and R26.61 per litre respectively. Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation climbed for the third consecutive month to 1.4 percent in October.

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Stats SA highlighted that fish and other seafood exerted substantial upward pressure, rising from a low of 3.0 percent in February to 8.4 percent in October. Specific hikes included fish fingers at 13.2 percent, fresh and frozen hake at 11.2 percent, battered or crumbed fish at 10.1 percent, and canned fish excluding tuna at 8.2 percent. Staple vegetables experienced sharp annual increases, reaching 8.1 percent inflation, up from 3.5 percent in September and a deflationary -6.0 percent in May 2026.

Onion prices surged by 53.6 percent over the 12 months to October, while potatoes and cabbages rose by 14.9 percent and 12.1 percent respectively. Tomatoes recorded the highest monthly jump in the vegetable category at 13.2 percent between September and October. The price index for sugar, confectionery, and desserts increased by 1.8 percent month-on-month to an annual rate of 2.8 percent, with white and brown sugar seeing monthly rises of 3.2 percent and 2.7 percent.

Cereal Prices Anchor Food Costs

Despite these increases, overall food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation remained relatively low due to the anchoring effects of heavily weighted cereal and meat categories. Cereal products recorded their ninth consecutive month of annual deflation at -2.0 percent, driven by lower prices for maize meal at -9.0 percent, white rice at -7.3 percent, and brown bread at -0.8 percent. Meat inflation slowed to 0.2 percent in October from 0.7 percent in September.

Stewing beef prices fell by 2.3 percent month-on-month, bringing the annual rate to -7.7 percent. Year-on-year, meat bones, beef mince, and beef steak were 6.7 percent, 4.5 percent, and 4.1 percent cheaper respectively. Accommodation services also saw increases, rising 8.1 percent from September, with hotel prices up sharply by 11.3 percent. The latest data suggests a troubling outlook for South African households as cost of living pressures continue to mount.