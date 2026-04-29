South Africa Considers Public Access to Sex Offender Register Amid Growing Pressure

The South African government has drafted a Bill to potentially open up public access to the National Register for Sex Offenders, responding to calls from child protection groups and advocates for greater transparency and safety.

South Africa is moving closer to potentially opening public access to its National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO), a development spurred by increasing public pressure and advocacy from child protection groups.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has confirmed that a draft Bill outlining the proposed changes has been prepared and circulated for review. This action follows a parliamentary question posed by Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, deputy leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA), seeking clarity on the government's plans regarding the register's accessibility.

Minister Kubayi detailed that the review process involved examining the existing Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, specifically identifying provisions that could be amended to facilitate broader public access. The proposed amendments will primarily focus on sections of the law governing confidentiality and the disclosure of information contained within the NRSO.

The Minister emphasized the department’s ongoing commitment to evaluating the practicality of making the register publicly available, acknowledging the growing demand for increased transparency in safeguarding vulnerable populations. The impetus for this shift stems from widespread concerns that the current system is inadequate in protecting children and other vulnerable individuals from repeat offenders. Critics argue that the limitations on access to the NRSO hinder parents and concerned citizens from making informed decisions about the safety of those in their care.

Minister Kubayi previously voiced her support for enhancing the register’s accessibility, recognizing its potential to proactively prevent harm. She highlighted the devastating consequences of the current restrictions, stating that they have inadvertently allowed offenders to repeatedly commit offenses, inflicting immeasurable damage on children and vulnerable groups. The process, however, is not without its legal hurdles. Currently, the Office of the Chief State Law Adviser has not yet provided a constitutional opinion on the legality of making the NRSO publicly accessible.

This opinion will only be sought once the final draft Bill is prepared for submission to Cabinet, ensuring that the proposed changes align with the country’s constitutional framework. The government is proceeding cautiously, balancing the need for transparency with the protection of individual rights and legal considerations. Civil society organizations, such as Action Society, have been at the forefront of advocating for immediate publication of the NRSO.

They launched a campaign in April to directly demand greater transparency, arguing that parents are unfairly expected to trust a system they are deliberately excluded from. Juanita du Preez, spokesperson for Action Society, underscored the importance of empowering parents with the information necessary to assess potential risks to their children. She pointed out that threats to children often originate from within their immediate environment – schools, caregivers, and everyday activities – making access to the NRSO crucial for informed decision-making.

Action Society challenges the continued justification for limiting access based on privacy concerns, asserting that parents have a reasonable expectation to be able to protect their children effectively. They argue that the purpose of the register is to protect children, and therefore, it should be accessible to those responsible for their safety.

The debate highlights a fundamental tension between privacy rights and the paramount importance of child safety, a balance the government is attempting to navigate as it moves forward with the proposed legislative changes. The Citizen will continue to provide updates on this developing story





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