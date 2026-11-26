South Africa observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children from November 25 to December 10, as new crime statistics show 581 women were murdered between July and September and IOL launches its Don't Look Away campaign.

South Africa is observing 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, which runs every year from November 25 to December 10.

The campaign takes place as gender-based violence has become a pandemic in the country. The latest crime statistics released by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, covering July 1 to September 30, show a drop in sexual offences.

Also read South Africa’s 16 Days campaign urges collective action to end GBVF

However, 581 women were murdered during those three months. Of the 9,705 rape cases reported, 5,116 victims were adult women and 4,362 were children under the age of 18. The figures underline the scale of violence faced by women and children. Almost a year after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared gender-based violence and femicide, along with the pandemic of sexual violence against women and children, a national disaster, 2026 has only delivered more attacks and deaths.

These include the panic of the Ekurhuleni killings and the murder of 10-year-old Octavia Swarts in Joostenberg Vlakte, in Kraaifontein, Cape Town. Women and children of South Africa continue to live in fear for their bodies and their lives. We are not angry enough is the battle cry against gender-based violence and femicide as the country observes the 16 Days of Activism. The call reflects growing frustration at the continued violence.

Advertisement

IOLs Gender-Based Violence Desk launched Don't Look Away on Wednesday, with a series of interviews about what women and children face after abuse and what happens when they ask for help. The campaign runs until December 10 as part of the 16 Days of Activism. The launch comes after police reported arresting 381 suspects in sexual offence cases across South Africa in the week of 16 to 22 November.

Don't Look Away Campaign Launches Support Interviews

The series will hear from survivors and from people who work with women and children affected by abuse. Many women are too scared to speak out because they do not know what to do, or have been abused so badly they think they do not have a way of protecting themselves. There are, however, options available to them.

A protection order is an order issued by a court ordering a person with whom one has or had a domestic relationship to stop abuse. Children can also apply for protection, and if the child is too young, a parent, guardian or anyone acting on behalf of the child may apply for permission for a protection order. A protection order can protect a person from the abuser enlisting another person to commit acts against them.

It can also prevent the abuser from entering a residence shared by the complainant and the abuser, or a specified part of the shared residence. It can further stop the abuser from entering the victims place of employment or where the victim lives, from committing any act outlined in the protection order, and from financially threatening a complainant by making monetary relief unavailable.

Steps To Apply For Protection Orders Explained

To apply for a protection order, a person must make an affidavit and complete an application form at a police station. If in a shared household, they should take note of the section notice to complainant in a case of domestic violence, which explains their rights and steps to take to protect themselves, children and others. Supporting affidavits from persons who know the matter are also needed.

Once completed, the documents must be handed to the clerk at the nearest court. The court will consider the application immediately. A protection order is not limited to the complainant and can be brought on behalf of a complainant by any person who has an interest in the well-being of the complainant. This can include a healthcare worker, counsellor, social worker, police officer or teacher.

Advertisement

Should the court be satisfied with the evidence, it would issue an interim protection order against the respondent. An application for an interim protection order can be brought at any time, and the interim order is to provide immediate protection. A return date is set for both parties to appear in court, and after presenting their cases, it is up to the court to decide to make the protection order final.

The order has no effect until it has been served on the respondent. A protection order is usually delivered by a police officer, a Sheriff of the Court or the Clerk of the Court. The court is also required to issue a suspended warrant of arrest for the respondent, meaning that should the respondent breach the order, they must immediately be arrested by police.

Should the respondent not appear in court on the return date, the court can make a final order on the day. If the protection order is breached, contact the police immediately. A complainant may request the removal of the respondents firearm or any other dangerous weapons they may have. The firearm or weapon will be held in police custody until the case has been finalised, and the items may only be returned to the respondent if the court orders this.

Emergency Helpline Numbers For Gender Based Violence

While in possession of a protection order, it is important to know you do not have to exhaust all avenues before filing criminal charges. Criminal charges can be filed without a protection order. If you or anyone you know needs assistance, there are helpful numbers available. The Gender-Based Violence Command Centre can be reached by calling 0800 428 428 or dialing *120*7867#.

Report any abuse of children and women to the Department of Social Development on 0800 220 250. LifeLine 24-hour crisis helpline can be reached on 0861 322 322. South Africa needs year-round action. Kerry Kassen argues that 16 Days of Activism must be a starting point for year-round support, safer communities and sustained opportunities for women and girls.

IOL Campaign Shares Survivor Testimonies

IOLs Don't Look Away campaign will share survivor testimonies, expert guidance and information on support services during South Africa's 16 Days of Activism campaign. IOL is one of South Africa's leading news and information websites, bringing millions of readers breaking news and updates.