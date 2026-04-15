South Africa Confident of Reciprocal Diplomatic Recognition; Roelf Meyer Appointed US Ambassador to Mend Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa expresses optimism for the mutual acceptance of ambassadorial credentials with the US and announces the appointment of Roelf Meyer as South Africa's ambassador to Washington. Meyer, an Afrikaner, is tasked with repairing bilateral relations and countering negative perceptions of South Africa, leveraging his extensive diplomatic and negotiation experience. The appointment signals a strategic effort to recalibrate and strengthen ties with the world's largest economy.

South Africa 's President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his strong optimism regarding the reciprocal acceptance of diplomatic credentials following his recent engagement with the new United States Ambassador to South Africa , Leo Bozell. President Ramaphosa conveyed his belief that President Trump will reciprocate South Africa 's gesture. He specifically mentioned the formal process, stating that Ambassador Bozell still needs to present his credentials to the United States government and its president.

Ramaphosa underscored his hopeful expectation that, mirroring South Africa's acceptance of Ambassador Bozell, the US would similarly accept the credentials of South Africa's appointed ambassador. This exchange comes at a crucial juncture in bilateral relations, a point Ramaphosa seems keen to leverage for improvement.

In a strategic move to foster a more constructive dialogue and counter narratives that he believes are detrimental to South Africa's international image, President Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer as South Africa's ambassador to the United States. Meyer, a prominent Afrikaner figure, was chosen with the explicit hope that his background and experience would help to dispel what Ramaphosa referred to as falsehoods concerning a supposed white genocide in South Africa. This concern reflects a sensitivity to international perceptions and a desire to proactively address potentially damaging misrepresentations.

The decision to appoint Meyer to this significant post follows a period of heightened tensions between Pretoria and Washington. Reports from April of last year, notably in Sowetan's sister publication, the Sunday Times, indicated that President Ramaphosa had been considering several Afrikaner candidates, including Meyer, for the US ambassadorship. This deliberation occurred during a period when relations between the two nations were reportedly at their lowest ebb, exacerbated by the expulsion of Ebrahim Rasool and the subsequent rejection of Mcebisi Jonas as his potential successor.

The appointment of Meyer, therefore, can be seen as a deliberate effort to recalibrate and mend the strained diplomatic ties. President Ramaphosa lauded Roelf Meyer's qualifications and suitability for the role, emphasizing his deep-rooted patriotism and extensive service to South Africa. 'Roelf Meyer is a South African, a very loyal and patriotic South African, who has distinguished himself in a number of areas where he has worked,' Ramaphosa stated. He further highlighted Meyer's pivotal role in the historical negotiations, noting, 'And yes, he did lead the National Party negotiation team together with myself, he was a cabinet minister in the initial government of national unity and he has done very well in those areas.'

Ramaphosa expressed confidence in Meyer's diplomatic acumen, particularly his proven ability to navigate complex and sensitive situations. He pointed to Meyer's recent involvement in mediation processes in various conflict-affected countries, asserting that these experiences have significantly honed his diplomatic skills. 'Recently he’s been involved in mediation processes in a number of countries, and that in many ways has sharpened his diplomatic skills, where he has been able to get involved in conflict situations, trying to bring peace among the differing or warring parties at a very quiet level, while continuing to assist our government in its diplomatic efforts,' Ramaphosa explained.

According to the President, these cultivated skills made Meyer the ideal candidate for the ambassadorship to the United States. 'And when we needed to appoint an ambassador in the US, I found him to be more than qualified to be able to work, recalibrate our relationship and interface with a number of stakeholders in the United States,' he asserted. Ramaphosa indicated that Meyer has already commenced his duties, engaging with various individuals and entities in the US. 'As it is now, he’s been interfacing with a number of people, both on Capitol Hill and in the various departments. So already a lot of interactions have taken place.'

The 78-year-old Meyer faces the considerable challenge of mending the relationship between Pretoria and Washington, which has experienced significant strain since President Trump assumed office. 'He will represent South Africa very well. He has always flown the South African flag and he will do so like all our ambassadors all over the world. And all we should do is wish him well and give him all the support he needs,' Ramaphosa concluded, underscoring the importance of US-South Africa relations. 'The US is the largest economy in the world and it still plays an important role in our economic fortunes. But more that, at the diplomatic level there’s quite a lot of work that needs to be done to recalibrate and in some ways repair the relationship with the US in a very respectful manner, a manner that will take our interests forward.'





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