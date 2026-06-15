South Africa Commemorates Historic Struggles While Addressing Modern Migration Challenges

A reflection on South Africa's constitutional rights and historic protests, juxtaposed with current demonstrations against illegal immigration and the government's legal and enforcement response.

The right to march, to protest and to be heard is one of the most hard-won gains of democracy in South Africa . It was forged through sacrifice, often in the face of brutal repression.

Today, it is protected by the Constitution, a living testament to those who stood up, spoke out and paid the price for the freedom enjoyed today. This month, the nation marks the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising. It remains one of the most painful yet defining moments in history. On 16 June 1976, young people took to the streets to reject injustice and demand dignity in education, and many lost their lives in the process.

Under the theme, RESET@50 - The Future Calls, this commemoration is not only about remembrance but also about action. We must ensure that today's young people are empowered to shape South Africa's democratic, economic, social and cultural future. We also mark 70 years since the 1956 Women's March, when thousands of women united against injustice. These historic moments coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Constitution, which restored dignity, equality and fundamental rights to all.

The Constitution does more than guarantee rights. It is a guide for how we navigate complexity, resolve tensions and uphold the values that define us as a nation. In recent weeks, the country has witnessed marches and public demonstrations against illegal immigrants. These developments reflect real frustration within communities.

Government recognises these concerns and acknowledges that they are often shaped by broader socio-economic pressures, including unemployment, inequality, strain on public services and concerns about crime. These are real challenges that many South Africans are facing daily, and government is actively working to address them. At the same time, the Constitution guarantees every person the right to freedom of expression, assembly and peaceful protest. These rights are central to democratic participation and must be protected.

However, they must be exercised lawfully, peacefully, and with respect for the rights and dignity of others. When protests turn to intimidation, violence or discrimination, they undermine social cohesion and erode the very constitutional principles they seek to defend. Government's position is clear: the right to protest is protected, but it must always be exercised within the framework of the law. Equally, government is acting decisively on the issue of illegal migration.

A comprehensive response is being implemented, combining legislative reform, strengthened enforcement and system modernisation. These include the passing of the Immigration Amendment Act of 2025, which strengthens the legal framework in line with constitutional principles, and the approval of a new migration policy that sets a clear direction for a more effective, secure and modern system. These reforms are supported by coordinated action across the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster.

Recent engagements brought together government, political parties and community stakeholders to reinforce a common understanding: concerns must be addressed through lawful processes, and public demonstrations must comply with legal requirements, including proper notification, to ensure safety and accountability. The South African Cabinet has adopted a comprehensive approach to migration management, endorsed by the President's Coordinating Council. This includes bringing together national, provincial and local government, as well as traditional leadership.

In his recent national address, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined key actions: intensifying enforcement of migration, labour and related laws; strengthening measures to prevent irregular and illegal entry; taking decisive action to stamp out corruption within the immigration system; and advancing reforms to strengthen immigration laws and policies. Government is also deepening cooperation with countries across the African continent to build a coordinated regional response to migration pressures. The government's response is not new; it is being intensified.

Over the past two financial years, more than 109,000 undocumented migrants have been deported, reflecting a significant increase in enforcement activity. This strengthened approach is supported by improved inter-agency coordination, enhanced use of technology to verify identities, and more effective border management systems. At the same time, government is taking firm action to root out corruption within the immigration system.

Since July 2024, dozens of officials implicated in fraud and corruption have been dismissed, while arrests and prosecutions are ongoing through collaboration with law enforcement agencies. This decisive action is critical to restoring integrity, strengthening public confidence and ensuring that immigration laws are applied fairly and consistently.

The balance between protecting constitutional rights and addressing legitimate public concerns remains a delicate one, but government is committed to upholding the rule of law while responding to the needs of all South Africans. As the nation commemorates its historic milestones, it also looks forward to building a future where justice and dignity prevail for everyone within its borders





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