South Africa commemorates 166 years since the first Indian indentured labourers arrived in KwaZulu-Natal, as plans are unveiled for a Girmitiya leadership and heritage centre at Mount Edgecombe to preserve history and develop future leaders.

South Africa has marked 166 years since the arrival of the first Indian indentured labourers in KwaZulu-Natal. The commemoration took place on Monday, November 16, 2026.

At the same time, plans were unveiled for a new heritage and leadership centre dedicated to the Indian indenture legacy. The announcement was made at the Shree Mariammen Temple in Mount Edgecombe. The centre will be called the Girmitiya Centre of Leadership. Pradeep Ramlall, chairman of the Centre of South Africa, said they honour the legacy of the Girmitiyas through this institution.

Also read Why the arrival of Indian indentured labourers is South African history

Ramlall said the centre is born from the past but designed for the future. It represents not just preservation of history but a transformation of that history into a living force. The goal is human leadership development, unity, and progress on social, political, and cultural challenges to make South Africa stronger. Ramlall said he is particularly proud that the initiative is part of a larger global movement.

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Global Girmitiya Centre Network Connects

The Global Girmitiya Centre, registered in Fiji, brings together professionals and academics from five Girmitiya countries. This creates a formidable network of expertise and support. Through this global connection, the diaspora community benefits from shared knowledge, collaborative research, and a unified voice in preserving and promoting heritage. Ramlall said the centre in Mount Edgecombe will serve as a vital node in this international network.

It will connect the local community to resources and opportunities across the Girmitiya diaspora. He said that in a world divided by difference, the centre will be a space where education, culture, and science bind South Africans together. It will strengthen not just the Girmitiya community but the broader South African society. Seelan Achary is chairperson of the 1860 Commemoration Council and the Shree Mariammen Temple Society.

He said they want to build a centre where they can tell their story and compile artefacts. More importantly, it will be a centre for developing young minds and future leaders. Achary said that is sorely lacking in the community, the development of future leaders. When they say future leaders, they do not just mean politically.

Centre Develops Future Leaders Across All Races

They mean in all facets of life. He said the centre would not be confined to the Indian community but open to all races. He said the centre would strengthen existing partnerships and forge new ones going forward, especially for younger people. Achary said that when leaders say diversity is strength, sometimes they only use that word for grandstanding statements.

He said if diversity is harnessed, South Africa should be able to go much further than it currently does. The centre would serve multiple purposes. It would be a heritage museum documenting the indenture experience in South Africa. It would be a research facility for studying Girmitiya history and contributions.

It would also be a cultural education centre for schools and communities. The centre would be a venue for exhibitions, performances, and commemorative events. It would also be a digital repository for archives, oral histories, and genealogical records. It would be a sustainable facility that promotes tourism and cultural understanding.

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Shree Mariammen Temple Provides Land And Heritage

The Shree Mariammen Temple was established in 1890 by indentured labourer Velatchee. It is a monument to South Africa's indentured labour experience and the Girmitiya community. Its origins trace back to the 1860 arrival of Indian labourers to work on sugarcane farms. The Shree Mariammen Temple Society Trust provides 600 square meters of land.

It will own the double-story building, which is designed with Girmitiya elements. The centre will be managed by the Global Girmitiya Centre of South Africa. A board will oversee the centre, including two representatives from the Temple Society Trust. This is to maintain cultural and spiritual continuity.

The launch event took place at the temple in Mount Edgecombe. Meanwhile, concerns are growing that younger generations are becoming disconnected from this painful history. A speaker said it is the duty of the community to make sure the youth are educated and made acquainted with the history of indenture. They must take pride in what the indentured labourers did.

The speaker said the community is now enjoying the fruits of their sacrifices and enjoys a better life than the labourers ever enjoyed themselves. The speaker also noted that prior to 1946, Africans, Indians, and coloureds used to work disparately. Each group concentrated on its own community. They used to go to the government with petitions and, cap in hand, plead with them to ameliorate certain circumstances.

Those were the descendants of both the indentured and the passenger Indians. The commemoration and the new centre aim to keep that history alive while building for the future.