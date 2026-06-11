South Africa coach Hugo Broos challenges players to block out Mexico's crowd noise in World Cup opener

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has challenged his players to block out an expected wall of sound on Thursday when they take on co-hosts Mexico in their World Cup opener. He experienced first-hand the noise of the Azteca during the 1986 finals in Mexico, where he played in the Red Devils' opener against the hosts.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has challenged his players to block out an expected wall of sound on Thursday when they take on co-hosts Mexico in their World Cup opener.

The former Belgium international experienced first-hand the noise of the Azteca during the 1986 finals in Mexico, where he played in the Red Devils' opener against the hosts. Broos is bracing for more of the same on Thursday in a game that he regards as pivotal to South Africa's chances of advancing beyond the group stage.

He said, 'There will be a big crowd and there will not be so much South African support, so that is a big help for them (Mexico). They will have 85 000 Mexicans shouting and singing. But we have to focus on our game. And if we can do that, if we are not too influenced by the noise of 85 000 Mexicans, then we can have a good game.

' He also mentioned that 'I think they've won nearly all of their last 10 games, so they'll be a team with confidence...they're the best team in the group. So tomorrow it will be a very tough game. We need to be at our best level, but I can assure you our team is ready to fight for every metre and every ball.





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup South Africa Mexico Hugo Broos Estadio Azteca Noise Confidence Tough Game Adaptation Guelph Road To The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification Dstv Dstv Stream

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emotional World Cup return to Mexico for South Africa coach BroosThe clash between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City signals the start of the 2026 World Cup, the first of 104 matches that will end with the champions being crowned on July 19 in New Jersey.

Read more »

Bafana Bafana Head Coach Hugo Broos Emphasizes Importance of Sticking to Game-Plan Against MexicoBafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has highlighted the importance of sticking to the game-plan when they kick off the 2026 World Cup against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday, 11 June.

Read more »

Hugo Broos Returns to Lead Bafana Bafana Against Mexico in World Cup QualifierAfter a decade of rebuilding, South Africa's national team, guided once more by coach Hugo Broos, faces Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in a crucial opening‑night clash. The match marks Bafana Bafana's opportunity to finally overturn their history of early exits and prove that the progress under Broos is not a fleeting phase. The game also echoes the 2010 World Cup encounter against France, setting the stage for a narrative of growth and ambition as the team pursues a historic knockout‑stage berth.

Read more »

South Africa coach Hugo Broos challenges players to block out Mexico's noise in World Cup openerSouth Africa coach Hugo Broos has warned his team of the daunting task ahead as they take on co-hosts Mexico in their World Cup opener. The former Belgium international experienced first-hand the noise of the Azteca during the 1986 finals in Mexico, where he played in the Red Devils' opener against the hosts. Broos is bracing for more of the same on Thursday in a game that he regards as pivotal to South Africa's chances of advancing beyond the group stage.

Read more »