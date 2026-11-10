South Africa Canola Output Set for Record 368 270 Tonnes

South Africa expects a record canola harvest of 368 270 tonnes, up 20% year on year, as plantings reach 197 890 hectares and exports expand.

South Africa is on track for a record canola harvest, with an expected 368 270 tonnes, up 20% year on year. Wandile Sihlobo, the Presidential Envoy on Agriculture and Land, highlighted the canola industry in a News24 column as one of the clearest success stories in the country's agricultural sector. He said the objective now is to see gains in commodities such as canola spread to other parts of the country, not only to the sectors that have already grown.

The canola crop is grown mainly in the Western Cape, a winter-rainfall region. The planting area reached 197 890 hectares, and the expected harvest is due as the season draws to a close. Sihlobo's comments were published in a column on News24, and the views expressed are his own.

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Canola Plantings Grow Sharply Since 1998/99

Canola plantings in South Africa have risen from 17 000 hectares when commercial planting began in 1998/99 to an estimated 197 890 hectares in 2026/27. That expansion has been driven partly by rising domestic demand for canola oils and oilcake used in animal feed.

Some producers have also moved land from wheat to canola because canola has been more profitable in recent seasons. Sihlobo said this shift has helped make canola one of the strongest performers among the country's crops, alongside soybeans and many fruit categories such as citrus, berries, grapes and various nuts.

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The soybean industry offers a parallel example. South Africa now produces around 3 million tonnes of soybeans. Between 2014 and 2020, the country moved from being a net importer of soybean oilcake for animal feed to becoming a net exporter of soybeans, after investment in crushing and processing plants sparked a surge in plantings.

Record Canola Harvest Forecast in the Western Cape

South Africa now expects a record canola harvest of 368 270 tonnes from the 197 890 hectares planted. The forecast represents growth of 20% compared with the previous year.

Sihlobo said the season is late and that weather in the Western Cape has not always been favourable. Even so, he said the canola crop has performed reasonably well, and he expressed confidence that the expected ample harvest will likely materialise.

South Africa is also now a net canola exporter. In recent years, shipments have gone to countries including Germany and Belgium, which gives the industry access to markets beyond the domestic demand that first drove expansion.

Land Release and the Agriculture Master Plan

The government's plan to release land in the former homelands and on new government land offers the next major test for agricultural growth. Sihlobo said this land, which is being released with title deeds, covers a substantive area of 2.5 million hectares and is earmarked to boost commercial agricultural production.

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Sihlobo argued that the work does not need a new plan. He said the land release aligns with the ambitions of the existing Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP), which agricultural stakeholders and other social partners broadly embrace and co-created. He said what is required now is consistent implementation.

He said the Department of Agriculture, together with the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, should lead efforts on both the land release and the push for productive use of the land. He also said the details of the land release are still being finalised, and that collaboration with commodity associations and agribusinesses is key. He added that the land is not only for field crops and fruits, but also for livestock and poultry industries, which are central to South Africa's agricultural progress.

Export Markets and Next Steps for Growth

Sihlobo said efforts to boost production must be linked to expanding export markets into new and attractive regions of the world, while retaining existing markets in Africa, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. He said the Middle East and Asia offer a range of markets that he discusses in more detail in his new book.

His new book will be in stores from 9 November. Sihlobo is also the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a senior research fellow in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University.

Sihlobo said a deliberate effort along these lines would ensure that the success seen in canola is replicated in other crops, while also bringing shared prosperity to the country. For farmers, agribusinesses and rural communities, the next steps centre on consistent implementation of the master plan and the productive use of newly released land.