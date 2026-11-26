South Africa selectors announce changes to white ball squads for Bangladesh tour with Tiaan van Vuuren and Eathen Bosch included following injuries to Coetzee and Maphaka.

Cricket South Africa has confirmed that seam bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka are sidelined for the upcoming white-ball tour against Bangladesh due to injury. Coetzee was named in both the one-day international squad and the T20 International squad before sustaining an adductor muscle injury while playing for the DP World Lions in a first-class match against the North West Dragons. Maphaka recently suffered a setback from his recovery from a right hamstring injury during training and has been withdrawn from both the T20I squad and the South Africa A squad for the upcoming one-day series against England Lions.

Coetzee Injury Details and Squad Impact

Gerald Coetzee will miss the Bangladesh series after picking up an adductor muscle strain while representing the DP World Lions. The injury occurred during their first-class series match against the North West Dragons. His absence is significant as he was selected for both the one-day international and T20 International squads. The selectors have now moved to find replacement options for both formats.

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Kwena Maphaka faces a similar disruption to his plans. The bowler recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a right hamstring injury during a training session. As a precautionary measure, Cricket South Africa has withdrawn him from the T20I squad. He has also been pulled from the South Africa A squad for the upcoming one-day series against England Lions. This double withdrawal highlights the depth concerns for the fast-bowling unit.

New Call Ups Tiaan Van Vuuren and Eathen Bosch

Tiaan van Vuuren has earned his maiden call-up to the ODI squad following the injury withdrawals. The Flexbrands Knights paceman steps in to provide pace and experience in the absence of Coetzee. Van Vuuren receives his first opportunity to represent South Africa in the one-day format. His selection offers a boost to the remaining bowlers in the squad.

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Eathen Bosch joins the T20I squad as an all-rounder. The Momentum Multiply Titans player adds valuable batting depth and bowling options to the team. Bosch has been a consistent performer for his franchise and brings a versatile skill set. His inclusion balances the squad composition for the short format of the game.

Uncapped Lions fast bowler JJ Basson has also been added to the T20I squad. Basson provides fresh talent and energy to the bowling attack. His selection gives the team a new option for the shorter format. The combination of Bosch and Basson strengthens the roster significantly.

South Africa A Squad Changes and Bayanda Mojola

Bayanda Mojola and Okuhle Cele have been called up to the SA A one-day squad. Both Hollywoodbets Dolphins seamers receive their opportunity to perform at the development level. Their inclusion supports the South Africa A side for the upcoming series against England Lions. This move ensures adequate pace options for the A team.

The South Africa A squad faces its own set of challenges with Maphaka withdrawn. The addition of Mojola and Cele helps maintain competitive balance. These players gain valuable exposure ahead of potential senior call-ups. The England Lions series serves as a critical preparation phase.

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Bangladesh Tour Preparation and Viewer Information

The white-ball tour against Bangladesh requires a fully fit squad. The recent injuries have forced selectors to make quick decisions. Coetzee and Maphaka are expected to recover in time for future series. Their absence tests the current squad depth.

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The selectors will monitor the fitness of Coetzee and Maphaka closely. Their return could change the team dynamic for subsequent matches. The Bangladesh tour remains a key test for the white-ball setup. Performance in these matches will influence future selections.