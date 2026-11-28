South Africa honored former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka with a Category 2 State Funeral. The ceremony revealed deep political fractures within the ANC leadership regarding the party's recent electoral decline.

South Africa held a Category 2 State Funeral for former Deputy President Phumbo-Ngcuka on Saturday, marking the final departure of one of the nation's most prominent political figures. The burial took place in eXesi, located outside Ku-Gompo in the Eastern Cape, where dignitaries from across the political spectrum and the globe gathered to pay their respects.

Dr. Phumbo-Ngcuka was honored with one of the highest state tributes available, attended by past and present Presidents and high-ranking officials from the United Nations. The event underscored her significant role in global and domestic affairs, particularly her tenure as Executive Director of UN Women and her status as the country's first woman Deputy President.

Also read Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Laid to Rest as National Day of Prayer Unites South Africa

Political Disagreements Surface at Burial

The solemnity of the occasion was disrupted by sharp political commentary delivered by former President Thabo Mbeki. He used the platform to criticize the current state of the African National Congress under President Cyril Ramaphosa, asserting that the party's decline began the moment he left office in 2004. Mbeki framed the recent electoral losses as a predictable consequence of leadership failures rather than accidental outcomes.

Mbeki pointed to specific statistical drops in the party's support base, citing a decrease from 57 percent in 2019 to 40 percent in 2024, and a projected further drop to 30 percent in 2026. He expressed certainty that Phumbo-Ngcuka would have been distressed by the desertion of the masses, urging the party to provide an honest answer regarding where they went wrong.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed these criticisms directly before delivering his own eulogy. He declined to engage in a public dispute with Mbeki, stating that he would not respond to the specific points raised. Instead, Ramaphosa characterized the issues as matters for internal discussion within the African National Congress, emphasizing the need for truthfulness about the origins of the party's current challenges.

Ramaphosa Praises Leadership and Service

Despite the political friction, President Ramaphosa focused his tribute on Phumbo-Ngcuka's character and her approach to public service. He praised her for not viewing high office as an entitlement or a reward for years of struggle. Instead, he described her leadership as a burden of responsibility, noting that she never pursued power for the sake of authority itself.

Ramaphosa highlighted that Phumbo-Ngcuka taught citizens about courage, dedication, and the true meaning of leadership. He called on South Africans to continue the work she dedicated her life to, specifically aiming to build a society where young girls are not forced to abandon their dreams due to poverty, prejudice, or family circumstances. He emphasized the need for a nation where women are safe, respected, and equal in all endeavors.

Family Honors Personal Legacy and Faith

Phumbo-Ngcuka's son, Luyolo, shared intimate details about his mother's personal life and her impact on his family. He spoke warmly about her influence on his religious journey, noting that she was present when his daughter was baptized, when he married in the Catholic Church, and when he was confirmed earlier in the year. These events had become a weekly routine for the family, involving Sunday church services followed by lunch.

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Luyolo described his mother as a teacher of service, kindness, and humility. He recalled her core advice to always consider how actions would affect the person next to them before taking any step. His tribute offered a glimpse into the private virtues that complemented her public achievements as a community builder in Middledrift and Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg.

Global and National Contributions Remembered

The funeral service served as a comprehensive review of a life dedicated to advancing women's rights and governance. From her local community work to her high-level international roles, Phumbo-Ngcuka's legacy was cemented by those who knew her best. The presence of global dignitaries reflected the international recognition of her contributions to human rights and development.

As the country mourns, the event has highlighted both the personal virtues of a respected leader and the ongoing political tensions within the African National Congress. The funeral in the Eastern Cape stands as a significant historical moment, marking the end of an era for South African politics while raising difficult questions about the party's future direction.