South Africa braces for tough sugar milling season as imported sugar threatens viability of local growers

As the sugar milling season kicks off, high levels of imported sugar from Brazil, Thailand, and India continue to displace local growers, overshadowing an otherwise strong start to the 2026/27 milling season. The industry is facing significant challenges, including weak local tariff protections, legal uncertainties around Tongaat Hulett, and the risk of repeating the worst year on record for sugar imports. Key topics include the impact of cheap imports on local growers, the focus on energy production from sugarcane, and the need for industry reforms to secure the future of the sector.

High levels of imported sugar from Brazil, Thailand, and India continue to enter South Africa and displace local growers , overshadowing an otherwise strong start to the 2026/27 milling season .

Despite early statistics showing a 48% increase in delivered raw sugar cane compared to the previous year, cheap imports pose a threat to the viability of local growers, who suffer losses of more than R7,500 per tonne. Strong grower engagement, robust mill openings, and renewed efforts to increase feedstock for energy production are encouraging, but the sugar tariff mechanism remains outdated, leaving the industry vulnerable to global market manipulation.

The future of Tongaat Hulett and the viability of the industry are jeopardized by the current situation





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sugar Imported Sugar South Africa Domestic Market Tongaat Hulett SA Canegrowers Sugar Tariff Mechanism Duty-Bearing Countries 2026/27 Milling Season Weak Local Tariff Protections Local Growers Tongaat Hulett's Akward Position Energy Production From Sugarcane

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