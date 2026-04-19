South Africa Braces for Severe Weather Alerts: Disruptive Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds, and Coastal Hazards Loom on April 20, 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued multiple yellow level 2 warnings for severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain, storm surge, damaging winds, and waves across various regions of the country. Residents are urged to prepare for potential localized flooding, infrastructure damage, and maritime disruptions.

South Africa is set to experience a challenging weather day on Monday, April 20, 2026, as the South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a range of severe weather conditions across different parts of the country. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as multiple yellow level 2 warnings have been issued, indicating a significant risk of disruption.

The north-eastern regions of South Africa can anticipate partly cloudy skies with cool to warm temperatures. However, the weather system is expected to bring isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, with the potential for these to become widespread in the south-western areas. The severity of these thunderstorms is a major concern, with Saws issuing a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms that could lead to localised flooding. This flooding poses a risk to susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges, and may also cause localised damage to infrastructure and informal settlements. Areas particularly vulnerable to these impacts include Limpopo.

Beyond the inland thunderstorms, the coastal regions are also facing significant weather threats. Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves, specifically between Alexander Bay and Algoa Bay. These conditions are expected to cause short-term disruptions to port and small harbour activities, and maritime navigation is likely to become difficult. Compounding these coastal hazards, another yellow level 2 warning has been issued for a damaging storm surge. This surge is predicted to cause localised damage to coastal infrastructure and localised flooding in some coastal areas, particularly between Plettenberg Bay and Algoa Bay. Residents living in these coastal communities should be particularly vigilant.

Looking at the broader forecast, the south-western parts of the country can expect partly cloudy, warm, but cool weather, accompanied by scattered showers and thundershowers. The Highveld region may experience morning fog patches, with otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions and scattered showers and thundershowers expected. Similarly, the south-west is also anticipated to have morning fog patches, followed by partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers. Further south, conditions will be fine, partly cloudy, and cool, with a possibility of cold temperatures in the extreme south. The wind along the coast in these southern areas will start as moderate north-westerly, transitioning to moderate south-easterly from the afternoon.

Moving towards the western interior, residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy skies with cool temperatures, turning cold in the evening, while the eastern parts will become fine. There is a possibility of light snow over the south-western high-lying areas, adding an unusual element to the forecast. The wind along the coast in these western and southern areas will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly, potentially reaching strong to near gale force along the south-west and south coasts. In contrast, the north-eastern parts will experience partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, becoming hot in the north-east. The weather is expected to turn cloudy in the afternoon, bringing isolated showers and thundershowers, with scattered activity in the extreme north. Coastal winds north of Durban will initially be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, shifting to fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly winds thereafter. The cumulative effect of these varied weather systems across the nation necessitates a high level of preparedness for all South Africans.





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Weather Severe Thunderstorms Disruptive Rain Storm Surge Damaging Winds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert Mugabe's son, Bellarmine, pleads guilty to pointing a gun in South AfricaBellarmine Mugabe was arrested in February following the shooting of a 23-year-old man at his home in Johannesburg.

Read more »

South Africa Approves Amendment Bill to Combat Illegal Land Occupations and EvictionsThe South African Cabinet has approved the Prevention of Illegal Eviction Amendment Bill for public comment, aiming to strengthen existing legislation against unlawful land and building occupations and evictions. The proposed changes seek to empower municipalities, state entities, and private property owners to respond more effectively to invasions, while also introducing penalties for those who incite or mislead individuals into illegal occupations.

Read more »

Tristan Tate on South Africa comments: ‘I’ve received death threats’Tristan Tate - the brother of Andrew Tate - claims he has been targeted over his controversial comments about South Africa...

Read more »

South Africa restrict India to 157 for seven in first T20ISouth Africa’s Women managed to restrict India to 157 for seven in the first T20I at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday night.

Read more »

South Africans without salaries are buying more homes in South AfricaStandard Bank has seen a rise in self‑employed individuals becoming first-time property buyers.

Read more »

Severe weather expected across parts of South AfricaWet conditions expected in most parts of the country this week

Read more »