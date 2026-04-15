South Africa Boosts Skills Development with Focus on Real Outcomes and Project Management

South Africa is prioritizing tangible results in skills development, moving beyond enrollment figures to focus on job placement and sustainable livelihoods. A new Project Management Unit is being established to enhance efficiency and accountability within the Services SETA reform agenda.

South Africa is undertaking a significant transformation within its skills development landscape, with governmental and industry leaders collaborating to enhance the effectiveness and impact of training initiatives. The core objective is to ensure that acquired skills translate into tangible career pathways and sustainable employment opportunities for young individuals. This strategic realignment was a central theme at a recent workshop convened by the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA) in Pretoria. The gathering brought together a diverse group of stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, all united by a common aspiration: to refine the planning, management, and delivery mechanisms of skills development programmes.

A pronounced emphasis was placed on moving beyond superficial metrics, such as enrollment numbers or certificate issuance, towards a more impactful evaluation of programme success. Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mimmy Gondwe, eloquently articulated this critical shift. She stressed that the true worth of skills development lies not in the sheer volume of participation, but in its profound effect on the lives of individuals. The Deputy Minister highlighted the substantial financial investments made in skills development, asserting that financial input alone does not guarantee positive outcomes. The ultimate benchmark of success, she contended, is the demonstrable transition of learners into meaningful employment and the establishment of sustainable livelihoods. This perspective aligns with a burgeoning consensus within the sector that its evolution should be characterized by strengthening its capacity for tangible results, rather than simply maintaining the status quo.

To bridge the divide between policy aspirations and effective implementation, a renewed focus on robust project management has been identified as a crucial element. Stakeholders believe that by improving coordination, bolstering oversight, and streamlining execution, the skills development sector can maximize the return on its existing investments. This workshop is a pivotal component of Services SETA’s comprehensive reform agenda, initiated following its placement under administration in 2025. While acknowledging prior challenges, the organization is actively engaged in rebuilding its operational framework with a commitment to enhanced systems and accountability. Administrator Lehlogonolo Masoga described the workshop as a foundational step in recalibrating the entity’s operational approach, aiming to foster an innovative and more effective methodology. 'We have put together this workshop as a launching pad to build our project management capabilities. What we want to build is an alternative way of doing things differently,' Masoga stated, emphasizing a proactive stance towards addressing existing issues. He further elaborated, 'The issue is not that we don’t have problems. The issue is what we do with these problems.'

A tangible outcome of these deliberations is the establishment of a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU). This unit is specifically designed to elevate governance standards, reinforce financial accountability, and ensure the efficient completion of funded programmes, thereby guaranteeing measurable results. The workshop also served as a platform for collaborative learning, with participants, including representatives from the Department of Higher Education and Training, National Treasury, SASSA, and various industry partners, sharing best practices and exploring collective strategies to enhance overall sector performance.

The overarching goal for the government is to cultivate a skills development system that is not only responsive to evolving needs but also accountable for its impact and adept at transforming public investment into genuine opportunities for its citizens





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