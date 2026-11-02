South Africa Beaters Australia 2-1 in Newlands Test Series Victory

South Africa defeats Australia 2-1 in a dramatic series win. Temba Bavuma claims the victory proves their recent success was no fluke, silencing critics.

South Africa secured a historic 2-1 Test series victory over Australia on Saturday at Newlands in Cape Town. This result marks only the second home series win against the Australia n side since the end of the sporting isolation era. The Proteas clinched the series with a sensational 176-run victory in the final match.

Silencing Critics About World Test Championship

Captain Temba Bavuma stated that the series win demonstrates that last year's triumph at the World Test Championship final was not a product of blind luck. He expressed hope that the team's performance style would provide lasting belief and answer those who dismissed the previous success as a fluke. The victory at Lord's was the first step in a remarkable journey for South African cricket. The team subsequently came from behind to draw a series in Pakistan. They followed that achievement by winning a series in India for the first time in twenty-five years. Now, having defeated the world number one Test team, the justification for their earlier magical win is clear.

Also read South Africa vs Australia: Final Test Day Determines Series and World No.1 Ranking

Simon Harmer and Kagiso Rabada Dominate

The match itself was defined by exceptional bowling performances from the South African side. Kagiso Rabada took three wickets in the opening half hour, setting the tone for the final day. Simon Harmer then charged through the remainder of the Australian batting order. Harmer achieved career-best figures of six for sixteen in the innings. He finished the match with a first Test ten-wicket haul, earning him the player of the match award. He described his approach as focusing on control in the first innings and exploiting conditions to take wickets in the second. His match figures concluded at ten for one hundred and twenty across both innings.

Marco Jansen Named Player of the Series

Marco Jansen was named the player of the series for his all-around contribution. He finished the series with one hundred and ninety-eight runs, including two fifties. He also claimed thirteen wickets and took five catches. During the match, Jansen became the number one ranked Test bowler and all-rounder. He described the series as having many ups and downs with no single team holding the upper hand for long. There were moments of doubt in the dressing room when wickets fell suddenly. Jansen noted that players had to constantly adapt to the changing momentum of the game.

Advertisement

Bavuma Record And Future Aspirations

Temba Bavima's record as captain now stands at an incredible thirteen wins from fifteen Tests. The squad has suffered just one loss and one draw under his leadership. Bavuma acknowledged that it would take the team a few days to recover from the high of the series win. He emphasized the importance of celebrating milestones while also taking away necessary learnings. The team will have a couple of weeks before their next series against Bangladesh. Bavuma wants the team to soak in the achievement without letting it end there. He stated that he did not necessarily think they would reach this position initially. However, he reiterated his goal to see what the team can achieve after four years of progress.

Cummins Reflections On Painful Defeat

For Australian captain Pat Cummins, the defeat was particularly painful for his squad. His side began the season with a quest to win series in South Africa, India, and England. They have stumbled badly at the very first hurdle of that ambitious program. Cummins acknowledged that they had some great moments while leading the series. He admitted that for many players, this was their last chance to play a big series in South Africa. The opportunity was something they had spoken about for a long time. Ultimately, he conceded that his team was simply not good enough on the day. The loss serves as a stark contrast to their previous standing as the top ranked team in Test cricket.