South Africa Arrests Over 40,000 Foreign Nationals in Early 2026 Amid Crackdown on Irregular Migration

The South African government has intensified its crackdown on irregular migration, arresting more than 40,000 foreign nationals since the start of 2026. Led by an inter-ministerial committee, the crackdown involves multiple agencies targeting illegal border crossings, document fraud, and associated criminal activities like drug trafficking. The five-point strategy, announced by President Ramaphosa, emphasizes border security, rule of law, anti-corruption measures, and legislative reforms, with recent operations resulting in significant arrests and seizure of illicit goods across major provinces.

The South Africa n government has arrested more than 40,000 foreign nationals since the beginning of 2026. The latest statistics reveal a staggering 7,400 arrests made in just the past month alone.

Established to oversee the government's coordinated migration policies, the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) is led by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi. The committee comprises representatives from multiple departments, including Home Affairs, Small Business Development, Defence, and the South African Police Service (SAPS), among others. In a bid to strengthen its efforts, the IMC announced that departments like Transport and Trade, Industry and Competition will also be brought into the fold.

During the media briefing, Kubayi spoke about the government's Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management, unveiled by President Ramaphosa in a nationwide address on June 7. Central to this strategy is a five-point plan aimed at managing irregular migration, which encompasses bolstering border security, enforcing the Rule of Law, combating corruption, curbing violence and lawlessness, and refining legislative frameworks.

Kubayi asserted, highlighting that the Border Management Authority (BMA) has adopted modern technologies including drones and body-worn cameras, alongside establishing additional checkpoints at critical transport routes leading to major border crossings. The commitment to safeguard the nation's borders was further demonstrated on June 10, 2026, when the BMA and affiliated stakeholders conducted an anti-corruption awareness campaign at the Oshoek port of entry, specifically targeting corruption at the RSA-eSwatini border.

In tandem, law enforcement agencies instituted static checkpoints to intercept illegal entries effectively, which was exemplified by the recent apprehension of nine Bangladeshi nationals at OR Tambo International Airport attempting to enter with fraudulent visas. Additionally, the authorities intercepted a significant consignment of ABBA, a precursor chemical for Mandrax, valued at nearly one billion rands at Beitbridge, showcasing the government's resolve to tackle drug trafficking alongside illegal immigration.

Multidisciplinary law enforcement operations have been ramped up, resulting in recent inspections and arrests across the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng. A notable operation on June 3 in Mossel Bay led to the arrest of 15 foreign nationals for immigration violations. Similar proactive measures in KZN targeted clothing manufacturing facilities where undocumented workers were discovered, and the business owner was apprehended.

These coordinated efforts reflect a broader national strategy to address irregular migration through enhanced security, legal enforcement, and inter-departmental collaboration, signaling a robust stance by South African authorities in early 2026





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South Africa Migration Crackdown Foreign Nationals Arrests Inter-Ministerial Committee Border Security BMA Irregular Migration Ramaphosa Kubayi Drug Trafficking

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